‘What the?!’: Trump Came for One Democrat’s Throat, Kept Repeating What He Thought Was the Ultimate Insult — Never Realizing He Was the Punchline and Saying It Wrong the Whole Time

President Donald Trump’s endorsements still carry enough power to intimidate Republicans, reshape primaries, and politically damage anyone who crosses him.

Which made it especially striking this week when, instead of stepping into one of the GOP’s biggest Senate battles, Trump appeared far more consumed with publicly attacking a Democrat in a rant that quickly spiraled into an embarrassing distraction of its own.

Trump has the lowest approval rating of his second term and even his support among Republicans, which has been rock solid, is starting to dip, but his endorsement in GOP districts around the country still holds weight.

US President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Look at what just happened in Louisiana, for example. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy just lost his re-election bid to the Trump-endorsed candidate in the state’s GOP primary after voting five years ago to impeach Trump.

Which is why it stood out Friday when Trump once again declined to endorse either incumbent Sen. John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas’ high-profile Republican Senate runoff, only to immediately turn his attention toward attacking popular Democratic Senate candidate and state Rep. James Talarico instead.

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During an exchange with reporters aboard Air Force One on his return flight from China, Trump said he likes both Republican candidates but still refused to back either one publicly before launching into a bizarre and increasingly personal rant aimed at Talarico.

A reporter asked him why he hasn’t endorsed anyone in Texas yet. Trump skipped over that and launched straight into a tirade against Talarico.

“I’ll tell you what I do think. The Democrats have a weird, a weird candidate,” Trump insisted before continuing with a jumbled and confusing comment.

“Six genders, a real hit on Jesus. I mean this guy is bad news with his mask from relatively recently. His vegan,” which Trump repeatedly mispronounced as vagan.

He’s also referring there to a comment Talarico made in the Texas House during debate on a transgender bill limiting students to playing in sports leagues that correspond with their biological sex at birth when he affirmed that science recognizes more than two biological sexes and that he was surprised to learn there are six.

“He’s a vagan. All of a sudden he’s not a vagan. He was a vagan. Now all of sudden he’s not,” he proclaimed then declared, “Texas doesn’t like vagans.”

Trump also referencing there Talarico’s pledge to animal activists during his 2022 re-election bid that he was “running a non-meat campaign,” according to USA Today, which Talarico has denied he said.

Trump rambled on still slamming Talarico as he expressed support for both Cornyn and Paxton.

“I do believe either one of them will easily win the race. I think that the candidate the Democrats have in Texas is a very flawed, very weak, very weak. I think he’s a pathetic candidate, especially for Texas,” Trump claimed, blasting Talarico.

Social media erupted, with plenty of posters seeing right through Trump.

“When he tries to call anyone weird or stupid, it’s the dumbest thing ever because he embodies weird, stupid, ignorant and many more wonderful attributes. If he tells you something isn’t good put the house on it that it in fact is terrific,” X user Majde Muhdi noted.

Q: Who are you going to endorse in the Texas Senate race?



TRUMP: I'm looking at it. I think the Democrats have a weird, weird candidate. Six genders, a real hit on Jesus. This guy is bad news, with his mask from relatively recently. He was a vegan. pic.twitter.com/qsJ4T5Ubi0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2026

Another made a hysterical comment about what Trump actually knows about genders.

“Trump can only name five of the genders: “Person, woman, man, camera, TV.”

And of course, other posters chimed in, “Trump just spoke continually for 44 seconds and made claim after claim every one of them was a lie. Trump’s stupidity has no limits.”

Another wondered, “Trump might be surprised that being vegan may no longer be a deal-breaker for the right.”

The question of the moment came from Eric Lent, “A real hit on Jesus and what the f*** is a Vagan?”

Back in March during the heated Texas Democratic primary, Talarico, a state representative from Austin, beat Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, giving Texas Dems a potential shot at a U.S. Senate seat in the Lone Star State in November, something that hasn’t happened in more than 30 years.

As Cornyn and Paxton square off in a run-off election on May 26, Trump has refused to endorse Cornyn, even as polls show Talarico with a slight edge over Paxton in a hypothetical race between the two, USA Today reported.

The outlet also reports Paxton is better liked among Trump’s MAGA base even after the Texas House impeached him on bribery charges in 2023 and his wife accused him of cheating.