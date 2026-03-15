‘The Real OG … Looking Good’: Mr. T’s Rare Outing Has Fans Zooming In After Posting That Alarming Photo Two Years Ago

The man the world knew as Mr. T built a career on playing tough characters, but long before the gold chains, the mohawk, and the famous “I pity the fool” catchphrase, Laurence Tureaud was a South Side Chicago kid raised in a deeply religious household.

Mr. T has taken a step back from Hollywood over the last few decades, appearing less at red carpet events and sharing fewer and fewer current selfies online. He shared nearly a dozen Instagram posts in 2024 but in 2025, he only shared two.

Therefore, when cameras captured the now 73-year-old’s shocking posture at a public event, people who hadn’t seen him in years were stunned.

Fans of iconic star Mr. T are thrilled over his healthier posture and stance in new photos compared to two years ago. (Photo: officialipitythefool/Instagram)

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In early 2024, Mr. T, who served in the military police corps before his Hollywood introduction, shared alarming images of himself with friends and others to celebrate a partnership with Skechers, where fans sent him prayers in the comments after noticing his slimmer appearance.

Fast forward to 2026: Mr. T finally shared new images following his appearance at the late Rev. Jesse Jackson’s funeral last week, and he looks much healthier.

Those who know the history between Mr. T and the N.C. A&T alumni weren’t shocked at all to see Mr. T posing with “Rush Hour” franchise actor Chris Tucker and another man outside the March 6 service at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters.

“Thank you Rev. Jesse, you fought the good fight and we will finish the race because you taught us to ‘Be Somebody’ and keep hope alive! So Rest Easy, Black Champion, Thank You!” he captioned his post.

Straying from his signature look, Mr. T was seen wearing a stars-and-stripes outfit, an American flag bandana, denim overalls, a red-and-black plaid button-up shirt underneath, and a lighter denim wash jacket on top, with a white rope tied around his waist. But his signature layered chains were missing.

For some fans, the sight of the “Rocky” star sparked curiosity because the former television star has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years.

Mr. T has long leaned heavily on his faith, especially after surviving a battle with a rare form of T-cell lymphoma in 1995 — a life-changing experience that reshaped how he approached fame, health, and public appearances.

“Mr. T the real OG glad to see you healthy and active OG more life to you my brother,” said one follower in the comment section of his post.

Mr. T posed with actor Chris Rock and another man in photos taken at Jesse Jackson’s funeral. (Photo: officialipitythefool/Instagram)

Using one of his famous quotes, another person wrote, “I pity the fool who says he’s lost his toughness. Believe me, you still got it, old man! Keep hope alive!!!”

“Looking good,” noted a woman who claimed she sat behind Mr. T at Jackson’s funeral. Still another nostalgic critic said, “He’s still and always the man, but I hate seeing Mr. T this old.”

In memory of his friend, the once gold-chain-clad pop culture icon shared an iconic image from August 1982. The photo captures him alongside Jackson and other demonstrators as they protested Mayor Jane Byrne’s ChicagoFest celebration.

Both figures wore graphic tees featuring Jackson’s slogan, “Our Money Counts and So Does Our Vote.” In contrast, the “Rocky III” star sported a simpler shirt that read “Southside Slugger,” emphasizing his tough-guy persona.

“That’s one gangsta flick!” said one person.

Jesse Jackson died Feb. 17 at age 84, capping a life that spanned the modern civil rights movement. A close ally of Martin Luther King Jr., he was in Memphis the day King was assassinated in 1968 and later built a national platform advocating for economic justice and voting rights, eventually founding the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago. By the early 1980s, his rallies and protests regularly drew athletes, entertainers, and local figures who wanted to support the cause.

Mr. T and Jackson seemed not only to respect each other but also to roll up their sleeves when it came to social justice.

Born Laurence Tureaud in 1952, Mr. T grew up on Chicago’s South Side in a family of 12 children. Before Hollywood fame arrived, he worked as a gym teacher in Chicago and later taught drama to sixth-grade students in Sonora, Texas. His imposing presence eventually led to work as a bodyguard and bouncer, which helped launch the career that would soon make him a household name.

That shared Chicago foundation quietly connected the two men for decades, making Mr. T’s rare public appearance at Jackson’s funeral over the weekend feel less like a celebrity sighting and more like a homecoming to honor his longtime friend’s life.

Mr. T was not asked to speak, but his presence also served as a reminder that Jackson’s influence extended far beyond politics — reaching entertainers, neighbors, and community members who shared the same Chicago roots.