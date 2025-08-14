‘Stop Showing Our Leaders Like This’: Politician’s Message Derails as Fans Zoom In on Frail-Looking Jesse Jackson in Video

Democratic politician Ron Reynolds, 51, posted a video featuring civil rights icon Jesse Jackson, 83, that has many social media users expressing their appreciation, concern, and frustration online.

Reynolds has represented Texas House District 27 since first being elected in 2010 and is currently serving a term set to end in January 2027.

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson’s alarming appearance in a Texas politician’s Instagram video has fans concerned. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

On Aug. 6, Reynolds and Jackson appeared together on camera to mark the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act in a video shared on Instagram. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the landmark bill into law in 1965.

“I’m honored to join Rev. Jesse Jackson in celebrating this historic legislation,” Reynolds captioned the clip, which has amassed over 23,000 likes.

He also acknowledged the late social justice activist and federal legislator John Lewis by borrowing his famous “good trouble” phrase. Lewis passed in 2020.

‘It Breaks My Heart to See!’: Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Alarming Appearance In New Video Sparks Concern About His Declining Health

But it was Jackson’s appearance that had many zooming in. In the video, Reynolds stood beside a seated Jackson, who appeared very frail and barely blinked. Many are familiar that the Rainbow Push Coalition founder was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

While some people expressed excitement over seeing Jackson, others questioned Reynolds’ decision to use him in that way.

“Hello, Rev. Jesse Jackson. Praying for you,” one person wrote in the Instagram comment section.

However, more alarmed individuals wondered, “Was Jessie a prop? Why would you do that to him?” An additional critic suggested, “That is so disrespectful to show him in that condition for your own selfish greed.”

Someone added, “Please stop showing our leaders like this! It is disgraceful.”

Reynolds also received kudos for putting a spotlight on Jackson in 2025. For instance, a commenter on the social networking app stated, “Thanks for not forgetting about our [heroes]!”

One Jackson supporter pleaded, “Please let Rev. Jackson lie down. He has passed the baton. Let him rest. We honor him for everything that he has done for voting, equality, and civil rights!!”

Jackson’s rise as a force against Jim Crow laws began as a college student by participating in anti-segregation protests in the 1960s. The North Carolina A&T graduate later aligned with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

He transitioned into national electoral politics as a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988. Many historians acknowledge him as one of the earliest Black men to launch a prominent campaign for the White House presidency.

Following his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Jackson spent time at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in 2022 to undergo several weeks of physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

“I came in here in a wheelchair and I’m leaving here walking on my own power,” he disclosed at the time after receiving the treatment, according to ABC7 Chicago.

Jackson’s speech and ability to walk reportedly improved following his stay at AbilityLab, telling the outlet that fighting Parkinson’s required “working and being active.”

Despite his physical alignment and limited public appearances over the years, Jackson has remained a celebrated figure in the Democratic Party as well as many social activism circles for decades.

Forty years after he ran for president and electrified the nation with his “Keep Hope Alive” speech, the Rev. Jesse Jackson makes a surprise appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/I883tVWy3n — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 19, 2024

The ex-college athlete made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in his hometown of Chicago in support of then-Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential candidacy last August. He was seen in a wheelchair, waving and blowing kisses to people crying in the crowd while surrounded by the likes of Al Sharpton and others.

That same month, Jackson appeared looking more stiff and frail while at the funeral of U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in Houston, TX. Grammy winning musician Stevie Wonder was seen standing over him as U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters held Jackson’s hand.

Progressive National Baptist Convention President David R. Peoples honored Jackson at the organization’s 64th annual session in July 2025 for his commitment to civil rights, economic justice, and global peace.