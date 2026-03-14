‘My Gawd’: Sarah Palin’s Daughter Bristol Looks Unrecognizable In New Photos as Fans Wonder What Happened to the Teen Who Trailed Her Mom on Campaign

Sarah Palin’s daughter, Bristol Palin, grew up in front of the entire country, a political campaign side character who quickly became a household name.

Nearly two decades after the world first watched her family navigate the glare of national attention when her mom ran for office, the now-35-year-old media personality is once again drawing public curiosity — this time over her noticeably different appearance.

Sarah Palin’s daughter, Bristol Palin, looks unrecognizable in new photos. (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Getty Images)

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Bristol Palin became known during her mother’s 2008 vice presidential run with Sen. John McCain. Since then, she has developed her own public identity through TV and advocacy. Now, many in the public are once again checking in, wondering how she’s doing after noticing one side of her face to droop in a video.

The last time she shared an Instagram post was in early Jan. 2025. She posed in images with her three kids for her son’s 16th birthday. Later that month, she returned in another video with part of her face pulled to the left, including her jawline.

Therefore, her followers were shocked when Palin announced on March 9 that she is exploring surgical options to help restore facial symmetry after more than a year of going MIA on social media.

“Praying for Bristol,” said one Page Six reader, offering a short message of encouragement.

One shocked person on X said, “My gawhd.”

Want to feel old?



Remember when Bristol Palin was pregnant at the GOP convention… her son will be 15-years-old this year pic.twitter.com/LuisQmNXpP — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 2, 2023

Daily Mail shared still shots from the “Teen Mom: OG” star’s new video, as many noticed, “One picture shows your right face is paralyzed and in another it’s the left side.”

“I’m going to have a consultation today with a plastic surgeon in Austin,” Palin explained in an IG Stories video, noting her battle with a puzzling medical condition. “I’ve read that she specializes in facial paralysis type stuff so we’ll see what she says.”

While pointing to her eye, Bristol said, “I don’t really care about my crooked mouth, but my eye… [it’s] so embarrassing to me. I feel like I should wear an eyepatch or something.”

She added, “It looks crazy, and I just feel like I can’t even smile because it just closes.”

In January 2025, doctors previously suggested she might be experiencing Bell’s palsy, a condition that can cause temporary weakness in facial muscles, according to the Daily Mail.

NEW: Bristol Palin, the daughter of Sarah Palin, says she has been suffering from a neurological disorder that is "pulling her face" to the left.



Palin says the facial paralysis started over a week ago, making her face numb.



"Within a couple of hours, the entire left side of my… pic.twitter.com/nXBXFEupKi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 30, 2025

Tests did not reveal another cause, leaving Palin to try different approaches. She has experimented with acupuncture and is now consulting specialists about treatments ranging from Botox to procedures that could help restore muscle movement and symmetry.

Online reactions have been mixed, reflecting the complicated relationship the public has long had with the Palin family. Daily Mail readers added to the discourse.

One wrote, “How awful! Rachel Hollis had dealt with similar for a while from stress. I bet chilling out and stopping any procedures and fillers would fix this.”

Another speculated about the cause, writing, “No mystery here. Botched botox or filler hit a nerve.”

“That’s hard. Im sorry that happened to her. I hope it wasn’t caused by anything else like botched fillers/botox or drugs,” one person wrote.

Attention on Palin’s face is not entirely new.

In 2010, she revealed she had undergone corrective jaw surgery to fix a severe overbite. She explained at the time that the procedure was medically necessary, though she admitted she liked the more defined look it gave her jawline.

That same year, her run on “Dancing With the Stars” generated intense debate among viewers who questioned whether her political connections helped keep her in the competition longer than expected. Despite the criticism, Palin remained upbeat, telling the audience she was grateful for the experience and her dance partner.

Then in 2018, she became a household name on her own terms when she was cast to star on MTV’s “Teen Mom: OG.” During her mom’s campaign, it was revealed that she was pregnant at 18 with her first child and later gave birth to her son, Tripp.

Now, as she searches for medical solutions to restore full movement to her face, curiosity about the former teenage campaign daughter is surging on the internet. For Bristol Palin, the newest chapter is less about politics or television and more about finding a path back to feeling comfortable in her own smile and answers around what is actually going on.