‘They’re Losing Control!’: White House Posts New Trump Photos — Then the Internet Spots the Problem, Fox News Adds Another, and Suddenly the Whole Thing Is Spiraling

When the White House wants to elevate President Donald Trump during moments meant to project leadership or solemn respect, it often turns to carefully curated messaging and photos designed to capture the president at his best.

But following a controversial dignified transfer ceremony that already drew backlash — first over Trump’s decision to wear a campaign-style baseball cap and other breaks with tradition — the president managed to deepen the controversy even further just days later.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House on March 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The fallout began over the weekend after the White House released a set of four photos from a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base honoring six of the seven U.S. service members killed following Trump’s airstrikes on Iran.

One photo in particular quickly began circulating online for all the wrong reasons.

‘You Can’t Make This Up’: JD Vance Suddenly Stuck Between Trump and Karoline Leavitt as a Presser Moment Caught on Camera Sends the White House Into a Full-Blown Meltdown

The image shows several members of Trump’s administration — including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — standing near the cargo aircraft that carried the fallen troops home. Most of the officials in the photo have their heads bowed in silence.

At the far end of the line, however, Trump and Vice President JD Vance stand with their heads upright — an image that would quickly go viral, though Vance would later appear in a very different moment that helped restore some public trust, at least for himself.

The six fallen warriors represent the very best of America, giving everything in service to our country. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.



Freedom is never free.



May God bless them, their families, and the United States of America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TjEoZWhG0N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 7, 2026

Critics quickly seized on the moment, arguing the image captured a breach of the solemn protocol traditionally observed during dignified transfers, ceremonies meant to honor service members killed in combat while offering comfort to their grieving families.

The backlash intensified further when viewers noticed another detail.

Trump had arrived at the ceremony wearing a baseball cap from his own merchandise line paired with a bright blue suit rather than the traditional black typically worn at such services.

Your hat was in your hand.

Then you disrespectfully put it back on.

Then stacked soldier's 3 high in make-shift Amazon vans, no separate herse per member who sacrificed all.

Then you got in your pathetic motorcade of 25-50 vehicles!



God be with our soldiers, but fuck you Trump! pic.twitter.com/jg9kmKhfIN — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) March 9, 2026

But the controversy only deepened as the war continued to claim lives.

A seventh service member, U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky, died March 8 from injuries sustained in an enemy attack days earlier at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Vance attended the dignified transfer ceremony for Pennington, appearing alongside Hegseth as the soldier’s flag-draped casket was received.

Trump, however, was nowhere to be found.

PHOTOS: Vice President Vance attends the dignified transfer of Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, an American hero who gave his life to defend his country. pic.twitter.com/rYxwPuDEqX — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) March 10, 2026

The president spent the weekend in Florida, where he was photographed golfing and visiting local Venezuelan restaurants for campaign-style photo opportunities.

For critics already angry over the earlier images, the contrast only intensified the backlash.

“Where was Trump? Was his merch hat in the wash? He wore it golfing after the last dignified transfer,” one commenter wrote.

Another added bluntly: “Donny No Show couldn’t be bothered to go. Shameful.”

Some observers suggested the White House appeared to be trying to repair the narrative after the earlier backlash.

Well it is not like there is anything important going on that would require him to be at the White House in a situation room would be needed like a war. Just bring along some black bed sheets and pretend it is secure. — Mountainstrong (@Mountainegal) March 10, 2026

“Oh look, they’re trying to do it right this time to show you. They know how to do it. This is kind of like a make up funeral,” one Threads user wrote.

Another summed up the growing perception online: “You can tell they’re losing control of the message when they have to do that.”

As criticism spread online, the controversy took an unexpected turn when Fox News — a network often accused by critics of acting as a friendly amplifier for Trump’s messaging — inadvertently added to the embarrassment.

During a broadcast covering the ceremony, Fox aired footage from a previous dignified transfer in which Trump appeared properly solemn, saluting the coffin of a fallen service member.

The broadcast included the correct dateline of “Saturday” and location “Dover,” leading viewers to believe they were watching live coverage of the current ceremony when they were not.

The network later acknowledged the mistake.

“We inadvertently aired video from an older dignified transfer instead of the ceremony that took place yesterday,” Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on March 8. “We deeply regret the error and extend our respect and condolences to the service members’ families.”

Fox News just apologized for "accidentally" using the incorrect footage for 2 days in a row and blamed it on a random staffer. They're running damage control for him. https://t.co/Bt0diB06pQ — g. (@GeauxGabrielle) March 9, 2026

Meanwhile, the White House attempted to push back on criticism surrounding Trump’s attire at the ceremony.

“President Trump will never forget their honorable service and selfless devotion,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement responding to backlash over the president’s baseball cap. “It’s unfortunate Never Trumpers are disgustingly playing partisan politics and they need their heads checked.”

Social media erupted with reactions as the photos circulated.

“He’s a scum,” Threads user On The Dock Grill wrote.

Another commenter added, “A f-kkin ball cap. What a low life.”

A third wrote, “Trump shows no respect wearing that silly MAGA hat, and Vance is just a hillbilly that doesn’t even know how to show respect.”

Seven U.S. service members have died since Trump launched airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region, including the strike on a port in Kuwait that killed the first group of American personnel.

In just over a week, the conflict triggered by Trump and Israel’s offensive against the Islamic Republic has spread across the Middle East, killing hundreds of people — including children — drawing in U.S. allies and sending global oil prices surging roughly 14 percent.