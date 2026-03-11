‘Undercover Agent or Barron’s Friend?’: Trump’s Meet-and-Greet Takes a Strange Turn When Viewers Zoom In on His Secret Service Detail

Donald Trump and his team are determined to portray him as the people’s champ. When his speeches about nonstop winning and attempts to intimidate foreign leaders fail, he resorts to interacting with everyday people.

The staged outings are designed to appear like impromptu run-ins between the 79-year-old and his MAGA supporters. However, the orchestrated interactions often fall short of looking authentic. A recent stop at a Florida gas station restaurant was no different.

President Donald Trump goes viral after stopping at a gas station restaurant with his Secret Service detail. (Photo by HASNOOR HUSSAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Video of the president riding in “The Beast,” a heavily armored limousine, as it pulls into a Chevron is circulating on social media, and the reactions are very telling of how people perceived the photo opportunity.

Trump waved at bystanders corralled behind barricades while exiting the vehicle. He then entered the minimart and greeted the cheering group of people, who were coincidentally all dressed in business attire.

Still, there was something off about the pit stop that stood out — Trump’s security detail. Multiple Secret Service agents are seen standing guard near the mini-mart, while others ensure the senior citizen can safely exit the vehicle.

His team included at least two women: a black agent who held open a car door for him, and a blond woman standing guard near a barricade where bystanders were located at the edge of the business’s parking lot.

The latter agent was especially off-putting among critics who doubted her ability to protect the billionaire as The Beast drove away. The woman’s youthful appearance was a major factor in those who were convinced she looked “fresh out of high school,” adding, “There’s [zero] way this lady is qualified to be SS lmaoooo.”

Some of the other things people had to say included, “She doesn’t even have the demeanor of a secret agent. She looks like twitch streamer wearing a custom,” as well as asking, “Why president is guarded by females? We’ve seen what they are capable of. We want heavy-duty men guarding him.”

🇺🇸 A female Secret Service agent went viral after appearing in footage as Trump was leaving in his car.



She does look a bit too young I have to admit… pic.twitter.com/Gjw5TBCqJH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 11, 2026

Someone even suggested that the politician’s son, Barron Trump, helped her get employed. That reaction reads, “She is just an observer, probably one of Baron’s friends. Leave her alone. There are plenty of young undercover agents in the world, it’s nothing new.”

Trump was seen waving to the people who were congregating in the area. “Trump has the Spy Kids guarding him,” said one skeptic.

Critics saw through the tactic meant to counter reports of his declining approval ratings. Viewers commented things like, “They were waiting for Trump. He did not just walk into a random gas station,” and, “That’s the epitome of a staged event. Evening dresses mid day at a gas station. Cmon.”

As far as Trump is concerned, Secret Service agents are the best asset to aid presidents in hiding their affairs. He awkwardly implied during a Rose Garden Club luncheon last October that John F. Kennedy carried on extramarital relations with women in a White House pool.