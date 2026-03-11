‘Put My Daughter in Harm’s Way’: Treach Says Daughter Egypt’s Big Moment a ‘Set Up’ By Her ‘Clout-Chasing’ Husband

Treach, the gifted rapper from Naughty By Nature, has heartfelt concerns about his daughter, singer Egypt Criss, and her relationship with her husband, Samuel Wright.

His poignant remarks followed a viral moment that struck a chord with countless fans, who understand his protective instincts as a father and praised the rapper’s sincere desire for his daughter’s happiness.

His stance differs from the big smiles he had on “Growing Up Hip Hop” and at Criss and Wright’s wedding in 2022. Treach’s ex-wife, Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa, was also present for their Vegas wedding, but this current matter has wondering what’s going on behind the scenes with this hip-hop family.

Rapper Treach blasted her daughter’s husband after she was knocked out during a boxing match he called a “setup.” (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage; sammattick/Instagram)

An image of Criss, Treach’s daughter with his ex-wife, Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa, is going viral online and will live on the internet forever, showing her face-planted on the floor in the ring after a fight against Olympic champion Jade Jones, will forever surface on the internet.

On Saturday, March 7, the 27-year-old and Jones made their boxing debut at the Misfits Boxing event in Derby, England, but the fight didn’t last long. In just the second round, Jones landed several punches to Criss’ face that resulted in her getting knocked out 57 seconds into the round.

Treach was upset to see his daughter take a brutal beating. But the shock is that the rapper wasn’t upset at either Criss or Jones. His ire was directed at his son-in-law, a fellow musician and a former Influencer Championship Boxing super middleweight champion of North America.

Why’d they put a singer in there with an OLYMPIAN pic.twitter.com/pZcYJmN2yx — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 7, 2026

In an Instagram post featuring an image of Wright in a suit and wig, and another of Criss’ fight poster, Treach wrote a message to his daughter.

He said, “To My Darling Daughter Egypt Pt.1 , When you Marry a Clout Chasing Clown like this that Brainwashes you to take care of him & to have him to train you & Set you Up what did you expect I LOVE YOU, As far as him& The Team around you Yall Put my Daughter in Harms way THAT B-TCH CARMA COMES BACK QUICK, You Reap What You Sew!!”

Fans had expressed concern for months ahead of Egypt’s match, but some still hoped she would back out at the last minute. “Like why would you send your wife to fight,” and “She needs to DIVORCE Sam asap,” were responses from two commentators on Instagram.

Wright responded again in a series of Instagram videos on March 10, speaking directly to her father. He refused to say anything bad out of respect and said he understands Treach’s concerns for Egypt as a fellow father.

Egypt’s husband insisted she and her team were not given adequate information about the fight beforehand. Wright said watching his wife get knocked out made him consider “If I had to be a single dad.”

In previously deleted IG story responses, Wright responded to people who blamed him, stating, “All my fault cause she lost but all the praise if she won.”

Taking a moment for himself, Wright then began sharing videos of himself training over the years as a nod to his boxing experience.

Denton was actually present during the fight to support her daughter, calling Criss’ loss a “win-win,” while adding, “But redemption is also sweet because this is her first time. It was a real fight.”

Seconds later, Criss finally arrived and hopped in to say, “Honestly, I’m still very, very proud of myself. I got my feet wet against a two-time Olympian gold medalist beast, and she did amazing. She did her thing. She’s going to owe me a drink later, so I love it.”

Wright, who was sitting off-camera next to Criss, also shared his review. “I’m 100 percent proud of her.” He stated, later adding, “I couldn’t ask for a better wife, better partner. This is what we do.”

Criss later returned to social media the next day with an Instagram post, writing, ‘Your girl’s still good!” in the March 10th caption. She continued, “Coming back Stronger than Ever! My Fire is Fueled.”

Many of her followers left comments like “She’s brainwashed pray for her” and “Why did Sam have to interrupt your live to put his gloves on? There’s 24 hours in the day, he couldn’t give you 5 minutes? This [is] what your daddy talking about love. You know who your parents are? YOU ARE THAT AMAZING YOUNG LADY.”

Criss was seen with her wild hair, wearing a gray bodysuit as she talked about her skills, the training and ignoring the criticism about her match. She also insisted that “no one is brainwashing her.”

Treach has yet to respond to Egypt or his son-in-law’s videos, but fans online are sticking by the rap OG for publicly standing up for his daughter.