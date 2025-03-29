‘Don’t Talk to My Wife Like That’: Naughty By Nature’s Treach Loses It on Security Guard for Confronting His Wife at Commissioners Meeting, Video Shows

Treach from hip-hop group Naughty By Nature does not tolerate any disrespect toward him or his wife.

The 54-year-old was caught having a verbal altercation with a security guard at a city council meeting in New Jersey in a resurfaced video online.

The incident stemmed from the security guard’s interaction with Treach’s wife, Cicely Evans, in Union City on Jan. 21, 2025.

Treach has heated exchange with security guard over his wife, Cicely Evans. (Photos: @treachtribe/Instagram; Jersey Watcher Channel/ YouTube)

A bystander, named Christo Makropoulos, who identifies as a correspondent for New Jersey Corruption Watch, a civil rights activist, and a videographer caught the incident on his phone which he posted on his Jersey Watcher YouTube channel. There had been a commotion heard outside of a middle school gym while a board of commissioners meeting was being prepared inside.

In one video angle, Evans walks over to open a side door to offer her husband access inside the building.

“Excuse. You cannot do that. You cannot do that,” says the security guard as he attempts to close the door, refusing to let Treach in. This resulted in a heated discussion about the way the guard talked to Treach’s wife.

What the guard said to Evans wasn’t captured, but video shows him following the rapper to the side of the building. “Your job is to say what door to go through. You don’t talk to my wife like that,” said Treach.

Things escalated when the security guard stepped in front of Treach to completely block him from entering the building. “Why is you walking in my face?” he said, to which the security guard responded, “because you’re not going to come in like that.”

The “O.P.P.” artist got even louder stating, “Yo, I’m telling you don’t talk to my wife, tell me what f-cking door.”

The security guard whose voice was also raised clarified what occurred. “I said do not open the door. I didn’t say anything rude to her.” The guard claimed he spoke to Treach’s wife in a more respectful manner. But Treach said it wasn’t true, claiming he heard the security guard say, “You’re not going to do that. You’re not going to do that.”

In a separate video shared on San Joaquin Valley Transparency’s YouTube page, Makropoulos explained that he saw the security guard “aggressively and pretty hostile walking towards the wife of Treach, screaming things at her as she was going to open the door.”

He revealed that he found out Treach was at the middle school to support his child who was being honored with an award, but didn’t specify what type of award.

In the captured footage of the argument, Treach and the security guard continue to go back and forth as Treach walks away calling him a “disrespectful motherf-cker.”

The security guard continued to engage, prompting Treach to yell, “But you bet not say sh-t else to my wife nor walk in my motherf-cking face.”

Naughty By Nature – 'O.P.P.' (HD) (60fps) [1991] (prod. Naughty By Nature) #hiphop pic.twitter.com/4VXXVLEjVY — Hip Hop History Guy (@HipHopHistoryGy) March 21, 2023

The security guard then says, “What you gon’ do? What you gon’ do really? You talking to the wrong person,” as he’s opening the door for some students to walk into the very door he blocked Treach from going in. He even told Treach “if you feeling froggy, leap.”

Eventually more unknown men got involved to de-escalate the encounter and get Treach and his wife in the building.

“It seemed like the security guard was really instigating, he was pushing his buttons instead of de-escalating he was provoking him,” said Makropoulos.

Makropoulos followed the group of people, including the security guard back into the school demanding the man’s name. He attempted to speak to someone in the gym about the incident but they were preoccupied with the commissioner meeting taking place. Makropoulos’ peer was finally able to be heard after being introduced to Lt. David Dunley in the hallway.

Dunley claimed, “I spoke to the parties that were involved, they don’t want to report.”

Makropoulos responded, “I want to report. I’m going to report because he put children’s lives at risk.” He was still outraged at the security guard’s hostile behavior and words as he became “more hostile” in front of more than 10 students.

Makropoulos promised, “This is going to be handled. I’m going to make sure you lose your job sir.”

Under the San Joaquin Valley Transparency’s page fans responded to the incident.

One person wrote, “Imagine how that security guard treats kids when no one’s around. Someone that unhinged & disrespectful shouldn’t work in the public, especially around children.”

Another said, “The security guard is lucky he didn’t get pummeled by Treach. Treach stayed composed and showed a lot of restraint after his wife was disrespected in front of him. It’s disgusting the police try to downplay and scuttle that security guard’s awful behavior.”

A third person who was not on the camera man’s side said under “Talk Up Da Ting’s” Youtube page,”The camera man instigating.” Another person who felt similar added, “The guy with the camera isn’t helping,…just running his mouth! Always two sides to a story!”

It’s not clear what the outcome was for the security guard and whether or not he was fired. It’s also not clear if Treach and his wife decided to file charges later, but neither has spoken about the incident publicly.

Treach and Evans have been married since 2019 after 14 years of dating. They have a son, Kingston Evans, whose age is not known. Treach also has a daughter, Egypt Jahnari Criss, 26, with his ex-wife Pepa from the group Salt-N-Pepa.