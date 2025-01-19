‘She Was Talking to Me Like a Dude’: Treach Blames Ex-Wife Pepa for Their Divorce Years After Exploding at Will Smith for Discussing His 1989 Date with Her

Naughty By Nature’s Treach has seemingly placed full blame on his ex-wife Sandra “Pepa” Denton for the demise of their marriage. The two rappers dated on and off for nearly a decade before tying the knot in 1999 at a tattoo shop in Kansas City.

Over the years, they have each made a variety of accusations toward each other, including cheating and domestic violence.

Treach says his ex-wife Pepa ruined their marriage with her attitude years after explosive reaction to her date with Will Smith. (Photos: @treachtribe/Instagram; @darealpepa/Instagram; @willsmith/Instagram)

But Treach’s recent comments sparked outrage among Pepa’s fans, who quickly reminded him of past abuse allegations while expressing concern over his seemingly controlling nature.

When asked about lessons from his first marriage by host Angela Yee, Treach’s immediate response was blunt: “Don’t get married!”

The “OPP” hitmaker elaborated on his belief that industry relationships were inherently problematic for him.

Treach stated, “No, it wouldn’t be compatible for me to marry somebody or get serious with somebody in the industry … that traveled just like I did. Always out, album, boom, boom, boom, boom. I wanted more of a homebody.”

During the interview, Yee described Treach and Pepa as a “power couple,” referencing their influence when both Naughty By Nature and Salt-N-Pepa were at their peak in the 1990s.

However, the Newark native revealed his discomfort with what he perceived as a power struggle within their household.

Treach said, “She was powering her way to pull pants up. She wanted to wear pants and a dress. … She talking to me like a dude.”

He further discussed his perspective on gender roles, remarking, “Like I said, James Brown came out with, ‘This is a Man’s World.’ It died when he died. It’s a … really a woman’s world, for real, in many aspects. … Y’all out there running things business wise.”

His comments immediately drew fire from social media users, with one fan on Golden Era’s Stories Instagram page challenging Treach’s worldview, writing, “What world does he live in? We live in a patriarchal society with Black women at the lowest level amongst both genders and race.”

Some male followers defended his position, however, including one that said, “Most unattractive trait to a woman is if she talks like a dude/man.”

The majority of responses were critical, with one fan delivering a stinging rebuttal, “He wanted a woman to control, and Pep wasn’t for that. So that’s why he DV.”

Others focused on the alleged history of domestic violence in the relationship, as one user pointedly asked, “Didn’t he beat her?”

Someone else asserted, “He was beating her ahhhs on the regular. Do better with these questions.”

The timing of these remarks adds another layer of scrutiny, especially considering Treach’s 2023 outburst regarding Pepa’s recollection of a 1989 date with another rapper, the Fresh Prince, aka Will Smith.

WE COULD'VE HAD IT ALLLLLL pic.twitter.com/ancCxasNNM — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) October 28, 2023

Smith admitted that he was shooting his shot since Pepa and Treach were on a break, but her ex was definitely a concern for him.

“My concern was that I was gon’ get killed,” he told the hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa on his Smith’s “Class of ‘88” podcast. Salt then replied with a straight face, “That was a legit concern.”

After the date was discussed, Treach responded by sharing the clip online with an aggressive caption on a fan site: “KEEP MY NAME CONCERNING MY EX-B—H OUT YO F—ING MOUTH!!”

His response ignited conversations about lingering animosity, with critics questioning why Treach seemed unable to move past his grievances with Pepa.

Treach’s recent interview also drew criticism for its handling of sensitive topics, with one viewer calling out the host, saying, “An actual journalist would have asked him about the domestic violence he committed.”

In Pepa’s 2008 memoir, “Let’s Talk About Pep,” she opened up about the violent nature of their marriage, alleging physical abuse and infidelity — accusations that her ex-husband has consistently denied.

Treach claimed he never sued Pepa because his career kept rolling. When he asked her about it during a 2020 interview on “The Breakfast Club,” he claimed she allegedly told him she told him that she didn’t proofread the book.

Treach and Pepa, who were married from 1999 to 2001, share a daughter, 26-year-old Egypt Criss.