‘I Will Bury You!’: Detroit Hairstylist Accused of Pulling AR-Style Gun on Client Over $10 Dispute, Then Drops a Wild Claim About the Viral Story

A Detroit woman’s hair appointment dramatically escalated into a terrifying ordeal after the hairstylist allegedly pulled an automatic rifle on her over a $10 service cost dispute.

Robin Phillips recounted the nightmarish experience and said the hairdresser pulled the gun on her while her boyfriend and daughter were with her.

A Detroit woman filed a police report claiming that her hairstylist pulled an automatic rifle on her over a $10 service cost dispute after a hair appointment. (Photos: Facebook/Jessica Dupnak FOX 2)

Phillips said when she made the appointment, she expected to pay a discounted price since her stylist was advertising a special. According to WJBK, the stylist promoted a “313 special,” in which a variety of salon services and hair styles were offered for $31.30.

Things quickly went awry when the stylist started demanding she pay a higher rate for the service, according to Phillips.

Phillips said even though she complied with the stylist’s demands, an argument broke out anyway, and that’s when the stylist started making threats.

“She had the scissors in her hands, she already had scissors in hand. She said, ‘If you don’t pay me, then I’m going to cut your daughter’s hair,’” Phillips said. “She kept waving the scissors around like this, and I was just trying to calm her down, ‘Please do not do that.’”

Phillips said things escalated even further when the stylist ran upstairs to retrieve an AR-style weapon.

Cellphone footage shows the stylist pointing the weapon at Phillips.

Phillips said that despite the lethal threats, she, her boyfriend, and her daughter were able to get away safely.

“I’m just like distraught right now because she did all of this for what, when we could have just simply just handled it, you know, like adults,” Robin said. “She said,” I will shoot you. She was saying that, yeah, she said, ‘I will bury you over $10.’ So we pushed past her. We had to get outta there.”

Phillips said she has filed a police report.

The stylist, who goes by Justice Eiland on Facebook, posted on social media that detectives spoke with her about the incident. Eiland claimed Phillips threatened to stab her during the argument and clarified that she didn’t pull an AR-style weapon on her, but a “pellet gun.”

There’s no word yet on whether charges have been filed.

In a similar incident out of Alabama, a salon owner and two of her stylists were charged with kidnapping and assault last year after locking a customer inside and refusing to let her leave until she paid more money for her newly-installed braids.

A Louisiana hairstylist was fired from her job after chopping off the braids of an 11-year-old girl during a dispute with the child’s mother over a $25 late fee.