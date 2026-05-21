‘Where’s Your Receipt?!’: White Woman Thinks She’s Security, Demands to See Black Shopper’s Receipt After Accusing Her of Stealing at Costco

Costco’s controversial receipt check sparked an explosive argument among a Black woman, an anonymous “Karen,” and several managers at a location in East Los Angeles. A wild video was recently uploaded to TikTok, and tens of thousands are tuning in for the sheer mayhem.

In the May 14 video, the new customer said she had just made her first purchase at Costco— bouquets of flowers she planned to use as centerpieces at her grandmother’s funeral. Unaware of the retailer’s policy to show a receipt to exit, she tossed hers and breezed out the door — apparently catching the attention of an overzealous white woman nearby.

Video screenshots capture images of a woman who confronts another shopper at Costco. (Photos: TikTok/Prettyphilty)

An employee noticed and accused her of stealing, and, to make matters worse, the Karen, a complete stranger unrelated to the incident, piled on and loudly called her a thief — all while filming her every move. But the woman who goes by “prettyphilthy” on TikTok was not to be trifled with. After an argument broke out, it became clear fairly quickly that a throng of managers and one angry white woman were no match.

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After the woman repeatedly demanded, “Where’s your receipt?” and ordered her to stay in the store, “prettyphilthy” had had enough.

Who the f*ck is you, b*tch? You don’t f*cking work here!” she screamed, prompting several employees to intervene.

“She can be just a viral,” prettyphilthy warned as she turned the tables and followed the woman with her phone camera out, recording her back.

According to the video, “prettyphilithy” attempted to explain the situation as she appeared to be detained for shoplifting. “I just got the Costco membership. I got flowers. I threw the receipt away,” she told employees, her voice nearly breaking with emotion. “Next thing I know, he’s following behind me and bumping his body against me… screaming, we’re going to get you arrested. And this lady is chasing me with her phone in my face, calling me a thief over something I paid for?!”

“Run the tape.”

The managers agreed to play back the security footage, but “prettyphilthy” was not done yet. When she accused the employee at the exit of acting inappropriately, dropping the words “assault” and “cops,” things suddenly changed.

Rather than holding her at the store, a manager said he would review the security footage and reach out if he saw anything amiss. In a follow-up video, she stated that the general manager of Costco “acknowledged that I was right, he apologized.” She also said her membership fee was refunded.

Many viewers are wondering how this situation spun out of control so quickly in the first place. “They could’ve just scanned your Costco card,” and avoided all the drama, quipped one. Costco famously tracks all purchases via the shopper’s membership card and can easily pull up a transaction in its system. But according to their customer service policy, it can take up to 24 hours for an “in-warehouse” retail purchase to show up.