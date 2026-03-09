‘You Can’t Make This Up’: JD Vance Suddenly Stuck Between Trump and Karoline Leavitt as a Presser Moment Caught on Camera Sends the White House Into a Full-Blown Meltdown

President Donald Trump’s campaign promises are starting to circle back on his own administration, and no matter how carefully the White House tries to manage the messaging, the words he once used to reassure voters keep resurfacing in uncomfortable ways.

That tension spilled into public view over the weekend when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt found herself fielding questions about the escalating U.S. conflict with Iran — and whether the situation could eventually grow into something far bigger than the administration has so far acknowledged.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and US Vice President JD Vance arrive at a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The exchange happened Sunday on Fox News during an appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures,” when host Maria Bartiromo pressed Leavitt on whether the president might ultimately send ground troops to Iran as the conflict deepens, noting that “mothers … are worried that we’re going to have a draft.”

Leavitt responded by emphasizing that the current operation remains limited.

‘Nail. On. Head.’: Trump Lets Something Slip On Camera — But He Didn’t Expect MTG to Make Him Regret Every Word When She Drops a Brutal Warning Everyone’s Replaying

“It has been, and it will continue to be,” Leavitt said before adding, “and President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table.”

She also defended the administration’s actions as necessary for protecting U.S. forces stationed in the region.

“But as commander in chief, there’s no greater priority or responsibility to this president than of course protecting the American people and our troops and bases in the Middle East, which Iran has been threatening for 47 years.”

Still, the phrase about keeping “options on the table” triggered immediate speculation online.

The controversy only intensified further when former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted the White House publicly, accusing officials of betraying campaign pledges to avoid foreign wars and warning against any scenario that could lead to conscription.

Karoline Leavitt doesn’t rule out a draft.



How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!!



Liars every single one of them!



Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!

pic.twitter.com/UTLn4WXFRV — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 8, 2026

Greene responded with fury on X, warning that voters had supported Trump precisely because he promised to steer clear of foreign conflicts.

“Karoline Leavitt doesn’t rule out a draft. How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!! Liars every single one of them! Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!”

Now Trump’s own vice president is handing critics their biggest hypocrisy charge yet. JD Vance — whose past criticism of Trump has already come back to bite him more than once — is now inadvertently making both the president and himself look like liars.

Another resurfaced video of Vance is ricocheting across social media, quickly becoming the latest political headache for the White House.

In the clip, recorded less than two years ago on the campaign trail, Vance offered voters a blunt assurance about why they should support Trump.

“If you’re worried about the world spinning out of control, if you’re worried about a military draft, if you’re worried about, God forbid, a world war, the best way to prevent it is to vote for Donald Trump,” Vance said plainly.

Vance: " If you're worried about the world spinning out of control, if you're worried about a military draft, if you're worried about, God forbid, a world war, the best way to prevent it is to vote for Donald Trump." https://t.co/OH4eZRqDXV pic.twitter.com/UkY3tGpAPc — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) March 9, 2026

Far-right commentator Stew Peters tried to seize on the moment and circulated a clip of the interview while claiming Leavitt had said, “Trump might institute a DRAFT.”

The White House’s Rapid Response account quickly pushed back, writing, “She didn’t say anything close to this. You just made it up.”

But the backlash had already begun spreading and online reactions were intense.

“You know,it’s almost like we’re living in an episode of THE BODYSNATCHERS and they got all our politicians already,you can’t make this f***ing s**t up,” wrote one user on X.

Another added, “It seems clear that even if Leavitt or Trump himself said we would not have a draft, they would have no problem reversing their position. Consistency isn’t a priority in this administration. It seems clear that if they are willing to float an idea, it is something being considered

Others framed the situation as a sign the conflict could widen. “The situation in Iran is spiraling fast. Trump is demanding unconditional surrender while the White House is keeping the door open for ground troops. If you thought this was just going to be a quick operation think again. The talk of a draft is officially on the table. Stay awake.”

Some commenters suggested that the children and relatives of politicians should be sent to the front lines first.

“It should be mandated that all politicians, government officials and lobbyist families go first. All their sons, daughters, grandsons/daughters nephews/nieces and extended families first before any other person is drafted. Lindsey Graham can be front line leading the charge,” one said.

Another wrote, “Our only luck for no draft is to make sure Barron [Trump] gets included so it is fair for everyone. No special treatment, no secret service following him. Put him on front line, his height will give the troop a good oversight of the surroundings.”

As Leavitt’s comments and Vance’s resurfaced campaign promise continue fueling the firestorm, the White House has been scrambling to contain the fallout — a task that appears to be getting harder by the hour.

It’s heartbroken. And now I’m having debates with people on the right because Trump has betrayed me as a Trump voter, and not everyone on the right sees it yet — Ryan Townsley (@RyanTownslay) March 8, 2026

Greene, meanwhile, has no intention of easing up. She continued venting in another lengthy post.

“I won’t vote for Democrats but I sure as hell won’t vote for a bunch of Republicans that lie on the campaign trail and refuse to do what they promised when they get into office,” she continued. “And for the love of God, why can’t you useless politicians at least try to lower the cost of health insurance. Just try. But they won’t. All they do is fail, fail, fail because it is all designed to fail.”