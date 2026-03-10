‘So Dumb!’: Trump Throws a Late-Night Fit Because People Won’t Say the Full Name of His Bill — But Karoline Leavitt’s On-Camera Meltdown Somehow Makes It Even Worse

President Donald Trump is known to grow irritated when things don’t go his way, and lately one of his biggest frustrations has been Congress’ failure to pass a voting bill he insists is the key to protecting the nation’s elections.

But while Trump has been fuming about the legislation behind the scenes — even threatening to shut down the government if lawmakers don’t move it forward — his press secretary Karoline Leavitt nearly stole the spotlight this week after a tense White House briefing in which she tried to swat down criticism of the proposal and ended up stepping directly into it.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Leavitt lashed out at critics warning that the legislation, formally known as the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act or SAVE America Act, could make it harder for millions of Americans to vote, especially married women whose last names no longer match those listed on their birth certificates.

“The Democrats have created this myth,” Leavitt insisted from the podium.

“Let me be very clear: The SAVE America Act does not prohibit anyone from voting, with the exception of illegal aliens,” she said, dismissing the concern outright.

But seconds later, while attempting to explain how the law would actually work, Leavitt acknowledged that voters who have changed their name — including married women — would need to update documentation before voting.

“As far as married women who have changed their name, if they’ve already registered to vote, they’re entirely unaffected,” she said.

“For the small fraction of individuals who have changed their name or their address, they can still register to vote, of course. They just have to go through their state processes to update that documentation.”

The explanation immediately fueled backlash online, where critics argued that Leavitt had essentially admitted the exact complication Democrats were warning about.

The controversy comes at an especially tense moment for the White House because Trump has been publicly pressuring Republicans in Congress to pass the bill and has been increasingly vocal about his impatience.

“I’m not going to sign anything until this is approved,” Trump said on Truth Social Sunday, calling the legislation his administration’s top priority.

“It’ll guarantee the midterms,” he added during an issues conference in Florida with Republicans. “If you don’t get it, big trouble.”

The president has even suggested during a separate interview with NBC that he’d willing to take other drastic measures. “I would close government over it,” Trump said.

As if the political fight wasn’t chaotic enough, Trump recently erupted over something far smaller — the name of the bill itself.

After critics and lawmakers began referring to the legislation simply as the “SAVE Act,” Trump fired off a late-night Truth Social post correcting them.

“It’s not the Save Act, it’s The Save America Act! A MUCH better, and more important, name!!!” he wrote shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The outburst underscored just how personally invested the president has become in the proposal, which he has repeatedly framed as the centerpiece of his election agenda.

The legislation would require states to obtain documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when individuals register to vote in federal elections. Acceptable documentation could include a passport, birth certificate or other government-issued proof of citizenship.

Republican lawmakers backing the proposal say it would strengthen election integrity by preventing non-citizens from registering or casting ballots.

But critics say the real-world impact could be far broader.

Some Democratic lawmakers argue that the documentation requirement could create hurdles for Americans whose legal names do not match their original citizenship documents — including millions of married women.

“Nearly 70 million married women in this country have changed their last name, but their birth certificates don’t reflect that,” said U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten of Michigan.

“In Michigan’s 3rd District alone, 160,000 women could find themselves unable to register simply because when they got married, they did not change both their ID and their birth certificate.”

Leavitt has dismissed those warnings as politically motivated attacks.

“The greatest way to disenfranchise American citizens from voting in American elections is to allow illegal aliens to vote,” she said during the briefing. “Which is what Democrats want to do.”

Meanwhile the broader legislation itself faces steep odds in Congress.

The House narrowly passed a version of the measure by a 218-213 vote, but it is not expected to clear the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a Democratic filibuster in the Senate.

That reality was underscored Tuesday when Senate Majority Leader John Thune acknowledged the legislation faces a mathematical wall in the Senate.

Thune dismissed Trump’s suggestion that Republicans could force Democrats into a grueling “talking filibuster,” explaining there simply aren’t enough votes to change Senate rules or compel the maneuver. “The votes aren’t there,” Thune said, adding that the numbers needed to push the strategy forward just don’t exist in the chamber right now.

That hasn’t stopped the White House from continuing to push the bill as a political centerpiece.

Trump previously promised that if Congress fails to act, he would attempt to implement voter ID requirements through executive action.

“There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!” Trump wrote on Truth Social last week.

While Trump has continued to falsely claim that the 2020 presidential election that he lost was “rigged” and rife with voter fraud, necessitating a national election overhaul, an analysis of election data compiled by the right-wing Hoover Foundation by the left-leaning Brookings Institution in 2024 found that far less than 1% of votes in midterm and presidential elections over 38 years were fraudulent.

