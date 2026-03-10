‘Just Senseless’: South Carolina Man Who Randomly Opened Fire on Passing Cars, Killing an 8-Year-Old Boy, Says He Wasn’t in His Right Mind — Now Learns His Fate

A South Carolina road turned into a nightmare when a man began randomly firing at passing cars, turning what should have been an ordinary drive into tragedy for one family.

Charles Montgomerry Allen pleaded guilty to one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder after he shot multiple people, including Quarius Naqua Kunham, an 8-year-old boy from New Hampshire.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 44, will spend the rest of his life in prison for the shooting death of 8-year-old Quarius Naqua Dunham. (Photos: New Hampshire Union Leader, WPDE)

On May 28, 2022, 44-year-old Allen armed himself with a rifle and shotgun and randomly fired at multiple cars in his neighborhood in Florence, South Carolina, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported.

Young Quarius and his family were in town from New Hampshire, visiting relatives, and were sitting in a car when Allen fired on their vehicle.

Quarius was hit in the neck by a bullet and later died after being taken off life support. His father was shot twice but survived his injuries.

Allen was taken into custody by a SWAT team.

“No motive. Just probably methed up. He’s had a history,” Florence County Sheriff T. J. Joye told WBTW-TV at the time. “Just a senseless, senseless act.”

Allen was sentenced to life in prison for murder and ordered to serve five consecutive 30-year sentences for the five counts of attempted murder he faced.

Quarius’s parents, Matthew and Tecali Dunham, alongside nearly two dozen other family members, were at Allen’s sentencing. They told the court how the shooting impacted their family and read off letters written by Quarius’ former classmates, who are now in middle school.

Other victims also gave statements to the court.

One victim called the shooting a “cowardly act of violence,” WPDE reported.

Another said he can’t bear to live in the neighborhood where the shots were fired because he fears he could be shot at again.

The family asked that Allen be given the maximum penalty for his crimes.

Allen apologized, saying he wasn’t in his right mind at the time of the shooting.

His family members, who were also present at the sentencing, also apologized to the victims: “The only thing I can offer are my prayers.”

Allen has been in jail for more than three years since his arrest. His attorney stated that he never requested bond after learning that he shot a child.

Allen will not be eligible for parole due to the nature of his crimes.