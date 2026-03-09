‘The Entitlement’: White Woman Throws a Fit at CVS Pharmacy After Being Told to Wait Her Turn — Refuses Help from Black Employee, Then Bystanders Shut It Down

A white woman cutting in line at a CVS Pharmacy is being ripped online after berating Black customers and refusing service from a Black employee.

A now-viral video of her threatening to call the police when she wasn’t allowed to jump the line — originally posted by a recipient of her rant — has amassed thousands of views.

Video stills show a viral interaction at a CVS Pharmacy. (Photos: X/@Raindropsmedia1)

“Experienced my first Karen today,” read the caption on the video, which was shared to X on March 6.

The clip starts with the unnamed woman screaming, “Give me my medication,” and a Black male customer advising her to “keep quiet.” With a security guard hovering over her and a Chihuahua mix in tow, she brazenly elbowed the man out of the way, who was in the middle of a transaction, and threw her purse onto the counter in front of him.

One astonished viewer on X wrote, “Man, the entitlement is insane.”

“I am here!” the Black customer told her as he chucked her purse onto the floor. “You don’t put your bag where I am.”

The woman then got too close for comfort with a Black female customer, prompting yet another warning to back away. Things went from bad to worse when the crazed Karen threatened to call the police.

Customers accuse a woman of being a “Karen” after she came into CVS ready to fight everyone.pic.twitter.com/GLtM2Fyt9u — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 6, 2026

“Call the police,” the man interjected, “we can get you arrested.”

After hurling insults, including calling the man “garbage” and claiming that the Black woman wanted to “fight,” she turned her ire on a Black employee, who had been helping customers at the counter, impressively maintaining her calm.

“I don’t like ego…I don’t want to deal with this character,” she told a store manager, “It’s like she is fighting me, and I don’t want to deal with that. I’ll deal with somebody else.”

The meltdown was triggered after the woman, who spoke with a foreign accent, allegedly struggled to enter her personal information on a “sign-in” screen and became frustrated.

“She just didn’t want to do this,” read another caption. “But we all have to do this. All of us in line have to do the same process.” The woman subsequently left the pharmacy area voluntarily, and it’s unclear whether the security guard escorted her out of the store.

Needless to say, her meltdown caused a stir in the comments online.

Though a few commenters expressed sympathy for the woman, saying recording her on video was “pointless,” most believe that “rude” and “entitled” behavior warrants being put on blast.

Some joked that even “The pup was like, ‘Don’t involve me.’”

“Going to CVS Pharmacy ready to fight everybody is wild,” wrote one on X. “Some people really wake up choosing chaos.”

“And she STILL got to skip the line,” noted another. “THIS was the point. Crash out enough for the employees to just give you what you want for the sake of getting you outta there. Smh.”