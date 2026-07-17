‘Go Back to Where You’re From’: White Man Thought He Got Away with Racist Restaurant Rant—Then His Treatment of Black Women Went Viral

White Man’s Racist Restaurant Meltdown Against Black Women Goes Viral After Management Stands By

A leisurely lunch at a Mexican restaurant quickly turned into a recipe for disaster due to a customer’s misogynistic and racist behavior.

A woman who goes by “bribribandicas24” online recently took to TikTok and Instagram to share a situation that must be seen to be believed.

The first of two videos opened with a white man and two Black women arguing on the patio of Kalaveras in Redondo Beach, California. The original beef was long forgotten after the man called one a “f—ing b–ch.”

White man argues with Black women at California restaurant (Photo: Instagram/ bribribandicas24)

The rude remark was just the tip of the iceberg, as he proceeded to have a misogynistic meltdown that pulled in nearly every woman within earshot.

A nearby female diner spoke up to check his attitude. Instead of de-escalating, he whined, “She’s being rude to me.” He told the woman to “mind your business” and “drink your f—ing beer.”

The man also told one Black woman to “hit the gym.” He then reached for an old racist dog whistle, telling the women, “Go back to where you’re from; you’re not even from around here,” implying they should justify their presence.

A Troubling Response

A second video showed the restaurant’s manager finally approaching the table, but instead of asking the man to leave, he let the situation simmer. The women urged him to refuse the man service, pointing out his racist and misogynistic language. Instead, the manager simply redirected the man to a table inside the restaurant.

For “bribribandicas24,” watching management stand by was almost as disheartening as the argument itself.

Even with a staff member standing right there, the man kept “picking” at the women, as she put it, at one point telling one of them to “call your man down here and we’ll see what happens.”

“Do you see he is still picking?” she told the manager. “You’re supposed to refuse the service. Why do you want to be represented like this?”

The man protested his innocence, insisting the women had started it — and to be fair, they hadn’t been entirely above the fray either, at one point mocking him for ordering avocado toast.

But the exchange of jabs did little to explain his escalation into racist and misogynistic threats, or the manager’s reluctance to act.