‘Never Going to Let It Go’: Trump’s Golf Day Takes an Awkward Turn As He Starts Venting to Friends About Being Mistreated, Their Reactions Say It All

Donald Trump’s latest speech had nothing to do with the state of the country.

Trump attended the Ryder Cup Golf Tournament at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. Accompanied by his granddaughter Kai, an aspiring golfer, Trump was seen with a group of friends, venting about something far removed from golf. The President was passionately recounting his recent teleprompter malfunction during a visit to the United Nations.

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“They took away my teleprompter… stone cold black!” he told the group. He continued to elaborate on his frustration at being left without support, even suggesting the mishap was intentional. That Photo Is Savage’: Trump Tried to Humiliate, Ended Up the Punchline—Then Came Back with a Late-Night Post That Backfired

“It kicked in at minute 24. So, I was out there by my lonesome,” he said.

“He’s not letting it go,” commented one of @_johnnymaga’s followers after the account shared the clip on X.

Another user added, “His own people were operating the teleprompter.”

“Imagine reminding everyone over and over again about how your own team embarrassed you at the UN. Twice,” said another, accompanied by a humorous gif.

“Move on Karen (sorry Karens),” wrote another follower.

Trump’s visit to the U.N. had already gotten off to a rocky start before he even reached the podium. A faulty escalator stalled as he and Melania stepped onto it. After an awkward pause, the president and first lady walked up the escalator manually. His flawed speech followed, adding to the series of issues. Although he claimed to be “OK” delivering the speech without the teleprompter, he later threatened those responsible.

The teleprompter incident now joins the ranks of Trump’s greatest hits, as he continues to repeat familiar grievances. Whether in formal or informal settings, his fixation on former President Barack Obama remains consistent. He regularly references the “Obama years” or makes comparisons down to minute details — from policies and political relationships to even walking posture.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, while addressing the military in Quantico, Virginia, Trump brought up yet another story — and Obama. Speaking about descending the steps of Air Force One, he couldn’t resist turning it into a critique of his predecessor.

“He’d go down the stairs, wouldn’t hold on,” he continued. “I said it’s great, I don’t wanna do it. I guess I could do it, but eventually bad things are gonna happen, and it only takes once. But he did a lousy job as President.”

While Trump managed to hold the attention of his small audience at the golf tournament, the internet was far more distracted by his outfit. In addition to a loose-fitting suit, he wore bright white golf shoes from the FootJoy MyJoys Premiere Series. These specialized golf spikes promise to offer “stability and support from the moment you step foot onto the course.” They also retail for $300.

The flashy shoes and oversized attire sparked ridicule online.

One X user wrote, “What’s with the white shoes? Is Trump selling cars, circa 1974?”

“Do they have spikes so he doesn’t fall?” someone asked on Facebook, while another joked, “He wanted the DeSantis white go-go boots but couldn’t get them over his cankles.”

A third commenter speculated, “Was he hiding his cankles?”