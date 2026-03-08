‘Stop Playing with People’s Lives’: Queen Latifah Forced to Respond After Viral Hospital Photos and ‘Terminal Diagnosis’ Claims Send Fans Into Panic

Entertainment superstar Queen Latifah was forced to shut down rumors that she was hospitalized and possibly close to passing away.

Over the last several days, multiple Facebook posts falsely claiming Latifah, 55, was dealing with serious health issues garnered widespread engagement on the social media platform.

The “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper was forced to upload multiple videos on her Instagram page addressing the speculation that she was dealing with a deadly medical condition.

Award-winning rapper and actress Queen Latifah had to shut down fake news claiming she revealed a “terminal diagnosis.” (Photo credit: Queen Latifah/Facebook)



“Good morning! It’s me, Latifah. I’m 100 percent a-ok,” the woman born Dana Owens told her 8.2 million followers on the social media platform before blowing a kiss to the camera.

The Grammy Award winner continued, “Can’t believe what you read on the internet or see. Can’t believe nothing now, right? I’m good. Peace.”

Hours later, Latifah returned to Instagram to deliver a similar message about the false information spreading across the internet throughout the week.

She told her worried fans, “Everybody’s sharing such care and concern, but honestly, what you saw on Facebook was fake. So I’m fine. I’m 100 percent a-ok. Alright?”

Latifah has not spoken about any potential health challenges, though she has had candid discussions about managing her weight and embracing a healthier lifestyle while serving as a spokesperson for Jenny Craig and WeightWatchers, respectively.

Since March 5, Facebook has been overrun with AI-generated images of Latifah appearing in a hospital. One doctored picture shows the hip-hop icon bedridden in the intensive care unit.

Latifah is also depicted crying with numerous tubes attached to her body and an IV in her hand as distressed-looking physicians and nurses huddled behind her.

A second Facebook post deceitfully asserted that the Newark, New Jersey, native revealed she had a “devastating terminal diagnosis.” The fraudster attached an AI meme of Latifah in a wheelchair.

Both bogus messages sparked considerable distress among Latifah’s core audience. The phony ICU image has collected over 1,600 reactions and 1,200 comments since Thursday morning.

For instance, one Facebook user wrote, “Please get better! We need you with us to continue inspiring us women to be the best we can be, like you! Angels are surrounding you right now!”

The comment section was filled with personal prayers and folded hands emojis, which is what likely convinced Latifah to shut down the heart-wrenching lies about her well-being.

Latifah did seem to put some of her supporters at ease by letting the world know that she is not in need of hospital care, and the fans expressed their appreciation under her Facebook videos.

“I don’t even know what you’re talking about, Queen, but you’re beautiful, and we love you,” stated a commenter. Another posted, “You speaking to us is healing me.”

Likewise, someone reacted to Latifah’s reassuring bulletin by sharing, “That’s good. I haven’t been on Facebook as I have that account deactivated, it’s nice to see your energy, though.”

“Y’all gotta stop playing with people’s lives. That death hoax mess ain’t funny,” declared an irritated Facebook user.

False reports about celebrities dying have regularly sprung from the dark side of the internet. That mean-spirited trend has become an even bigger problem in recent years due to misleading clickbait and AI-created content running rampant online.

In 2023, Angelina Bassett spoke out about her son, Slater Vance, apologizing for tricking the Hollywood actress and her husband, “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” actor Courtney B. Vance, into believing his mother’s “Black Panther” co-star Michael B. Jordan had died.

“The teachable lesson is we all make mistakes. Own up to them, take responsibility, and then hold your head up and move forward,” Bassett, 67, said in an interview about the then-teenager’s TikTok prank video.

Tyler Perry had to clear up rumors in 2023 that “House of Payne” star Cassi Davis-Patton, who has worked with the billionaire filmmaker for two decades, had died after he had received calls and texts from his friends giving their condolences.

That same year, R&B vocalist Angie Stone threatened to take legal action against anyone who started the fake news of her passing. The “Mahogany Soul” album creator was later killed in a car accident in March 2025.

Pastor Shirley Caesar also had to debunk hoaxes about her allegedly being terminally ill in 2024. At the end of that year, Steve Harvey also became a target of a fabricated news story claiming the “Family Feud” host had passed away.

Getting fooled by fraudulent accounts is now an unwelcomed possiblity of living in the social media age. Whether meant to be a joke or purposely pushed as misinformation, made-up claims of deceased celebs can be a traumatizing experience for the public figure, their loved ones, and their fans.