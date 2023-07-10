‘I’m Very, Very Much Alive’: Fans Express Concern After Angie Stone Is Seen Looking Frail In a Wheelchair, Singer Responds

Grammy-winning artist Angie Stone decided to address the “nasty” death hoax that was placed on her after a video of the songstress looking frail in a wheelchair was spread across social media.

Angie Stone responds to concerned fans who’ve questioned her being alive. (Pictured: @theangiestone/Instagram)

In an Instagram Live video shared on the 61-year-old’s page, Stone can be heard stating that she and her attorney, Antavius M. Weems, are taking legal action against “the people who have started this nasty rumor.”

She then cleared up the now-viral TikTok video that raised questions by members of the public.

“Addressing the issue with the headwrap and the wheelchair; first of all, I’m a human being. I had a twisted ankle, which I thought we made very clear,” she said.



Stone continued, “The young lady that was down at Black Wall Street that was selling headwraps tried a headwrap on me because she was trying to get me to buy one. Everybody took that and ran with it like I’m just out and about reckless.”



The recording that she’s referring to is a five-day-old video shared on Aromex Air LLC’s TikTok page under @aromexairllc. The husband and wife-run company focuses on creating aroma disinfectant sprays, purifiers, oils and more.

After a video of Stone receiving one of their products hit the internet, many fans expressed concern for her physical appearance. Some of comments included:

“What happened? A stroke?”



“PRAY SHE ALRIGHT I USE TO WORK WITH HER DAUGHTER GOD BLESS U MS.STONE.”

While continuing her rant, Stone reminded folks that above all of her accolades, she’s still a “human being” who enjoys giving back to others.

“I’m a server, I’m tryna make sure that everybody gets their 40 acres and a mule,” she said.

Is angie stone Dead or Alive?



What Happened to Singer 'Angie Stone'? Is She Dead Or Alive? This is What happened!



To learn more 👇 https://t.co/j2hAPMu6N0 pic.twitter.com/UErNKsWjBZ — DXB MEDIA (@wizy_mos) July 6, 2023

The “No More Rain” singer also recommended that folks who are spreading the serious rumor about her should “dig a hole” for themselves before they create one for her.

“It’s too easy to check to see if somebody is really alive or dead. And if you don’t like the way I’m looking or the way I’m sounding, you don’t have to buy a ticket to come to my concert. You don’t have to do any of that,” Stone continued.

She soon changed the subject of her video and began discussing her most recent album, “Love Language,” which was released in May. Stone speculated that the death rumors were created in an attempt to distract folks from her 10th studio project.

Just as her video began to close, Stone made sure to note that no one will be able to “assassinate” her blessings or character because she’s covered by God.

“I promise you, I am very, very much alive,” Stone said seconds before stating that she will soon be receiving “coins” from whoever started the hoax.

If fans want to see Stone up close and personal, they can purchase tickets to her upcoming show with Stokley from Mint Condition.

The two lyricists are preparing to take on the Country Club Hill Amphitheatre in Illinois on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.