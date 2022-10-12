‘Am I the Only One That Didn’t Know Queen Latifah Has a Toddler Son?’: Queen Latifah Shocks Fans After Photos of Her with 3-Year-Old Son Hit the Internet

Queen Latifah is one who takes her privacy seriously; the rapper turned actor has maintained a low profile on her love life, sexuality and any other personal matters that do not surround her craft as an artist. That is why it came as a surprise to fans when photos capturing Latifah enjoying a sunny day out with her 3-year-old son hit the internet.

The multi-award winner shares her toddler son, whose name has been confirmed as Rebel, with long-time partner Eboni Nichols.

Queen Latifah and 3 yr old son Rebel https://t.co/iCEqPtIB6z #queenlatifah pic.twitter.com/oYWHUdSJ7g — Lipstick Alley (@lipstickalley) October 10, 2022 Queen Latifah and son captured for the first time

“Am I the only one that didn’t know Queen Latifah has a toddler son?”

Am I the only one that didn’t know Queen Latifah has a toddler son? — a carholina deity (@ColorMe___) October 11, 2022

“Queen Latifah has the cutest son omg so grown! I cry”

Queen Latifah has the cutest son 🥺🥺omg so grown! I cryyyy — Savannah🤎 (@__Savannah_) October 10, 2022

“How did I not know Queen Latifah is married??? And had a son???”

How did I not know queen latifah is married???? And had a son???? — boss ass trashy hoe (@promiscuousgrll) October 11, 2022

Although it may come as a shock to some fans who were unaware of Latifah’s son, the actress recognized him in her Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech during the BET Awards in 2021.

“Eboni, my love, Rebel, my love. Peace. Happy pride!” she said as her speech came to an end.

Nichols and Latifah welcomed their baby boy in 2019, and RadarOnline published first photos of the star’s child onto its site.

“‘Latifah has never been so full of life!’ said a source close to the former hip-hop queen. ‘Eboni and the baby have given Latifah something very special to live for’” RadarOnline wrote.

The iconic actress met Nichols, who is a professor dancer and former Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader, in 2009 on the set of popular hit dance show, “Dancing with the Stars.”

While they knew one another for quite some time, their relationship was kept private and didn’t become official until 2013.

When discussing her private life with CNN’s Larry King in 2010, Latifah talked about how she values the protection of her privacy.

“I share with the public the things that we should share. We should share my music, let’s share that. Let’s share films, let’s share that. Let’s share thoughts about you know positive things, let’s share those things. But, what happens in my personal, personal life is my personal business.”

Latifah has never had a problem sharing her artistry with the world, however when it concerns life’s most intimate moments, she prides herself in only sharing it with those closest to her.