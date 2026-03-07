‘Something Is Going On’: Hoping for Praise, Trump Repeats a Question Over and Over— But Slurs So Badly No One Knows How to Respond Until a Whisper Bails Him Out

For some hearing Donald Trump‘s speeches is becoming harder and harder to tolerate. Each day is another example of the President of the United States, who puts his completely incoherent behavior on display in front of the world.

The 79-year-old senior citizen often tries to sound smarter than others in the room who may have more knowledage and education that him. The moment often comes off less polished and his words end up sounding like gibberish.

President Donald Trump once again leaves viewers shocked by his mumbling speech during White House event.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing with Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. The House passed legislation today that ends the partial government shutdown while lawmakers negotiate over Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy and funding for the Department of Homeland Security. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

That’s what happened when the top executives of seven major technology companies came to the White House campus on March 4 for a livestreamed roundtable discussion about the future of the country’s power grid.

Google, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, xAI, OpenAI, and Amazon agreed to the administration’s Ratepayer Protection Proclamation, a non-binding agreement that secured pledges from those corporations to voluntarily help build new artificial intelligence data center infrastructure.

However, that supposed commitment to protect American consumers and businesses from rising electricity costs caused by the rapid growth of AI innovation was not the main talking point coming out of the meeting.

Trump completely overshadowed the initiative by once again showing signs of possible mental decline when he began speaking to the audience assembled in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the West Wing of the White House.

After explaining the role the tech giants are set to have in paying for the electricity needed for their AI projects, the president went off script to add his own impromptu thoughts about the subject. The improvised portion of his remarks did not go well.

“We’re fixing the grid. Now, if we didn’t do this. This was … I believe … I don’t know. Nobody’s gonna challenge you or challenge me. I think this was my idea. I said wait a minute,” Trump muttered as he looked at U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, who was seated to his right.

Someone, presumably the Energy Secretary, could be heard sheepishly telling Trump, “It was,” his idea as he returned to his incoherent spiel about the energy needed to create AI.

Those 12 seconds of Trump babbling while speaking to AI industry power brokers quickly went viral online. A clip of the awkward moment sparked reactions on social media, with users zeroing in on the president garbling into the microphone and his drained appearance.

“Trump sounds completely intoxicated here. High on something for sure. What are they hiding from us?” someone on Threads wondered after about the White House after watching Trump’s most recent on-screen gibberish.

“Eyes are heavy, slurring words, and rapid speech. Something is going on!” exclaimed another poster. A third commenter declared, “He is slurring so badly. It is almost impossible to understand him.”

Over on X, a poster stated, “No one can say this sounds normal at this point. Something is seriously wrong with him.” One reply read, “Just waiting for the upper dentures to fall out on camera one of these days.”

“Another glitch,” expressed a Trump critic in response to the video of the MAGA leader’s brain seemingly malfunctioning in real time. Yet another person on X suggested, “If he was driving and pulled over by a cop, they would [have] questioned his sobriety.”

Trump has consistently insisted he has never consumed alcohol, despite once heavily promoting a Trump Vodka brand. The New York City native’s late brother Fred Trump Jr.’s struggle with alcoholism is said to be one of the catalysts for his lifelong sobriety.

If alcoholic drinks are not the reason for Trump’s constant ramblings, then politics watchers are unsurprisingly going to lean into the possibility that the head of the executive branch could be dealing with serious cognitive impairment.

Trump struggled to walk in a straight line as he went to greet Putin pic.twitter.com/bCbJnlZMgB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 15, 2025

Even the way the former host of “The Apprentice” reality show walks is subject to widespread scrutiny. For example, Trump recently exited the Marine One helicopter at a noticeably slow, careful pace, raising alarm bells about the state of his health.

Concerned viewers have zeroed in on Trump’s uneven stride throughout his second term as president, which began when the “Art of the Deal” author became the oldest man ever inaugurated in January 2025.

Footage of Trump having difficulty walking in a straight line on an Alaskan airport tarmac in August 2025 has become an enduring image of the elderly billionaire’s second term. His swollen ankles are a regular talking point as well.

The Republican was also photographed several times with large bruises on his hands and redness on his neck. The White House staff has downplayed those troubling abrasions as simple treatable conditions.

Trump’s jumbled words, wandering steps, and bruised body parts continue to fuel reasonable speculation about whether the president is mentally and physically fit to serve in the highly demanding position.