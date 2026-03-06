‘OMG … Who Is That?’: Trump Grins at Surprise Gift During White House Ceremony — Then a Second Surprise Appears and His Face Suddenly Turns Sour

Donald Trump is used to being the center of attention. In fact, both of his presidencies have often looked less like a traditional White House and more like a stage where the cameras, the applause, and the ceremonial moments orbit around him.

But every now and then, one steals Trump’s spotlight drifts — and when they do, his reaction can be almost as bizarre as the moment itself, and sometimes reeks of jealousy.

Trump expected the spotlight during a White House visit, but the moment quickly shifted whenSusie Wiles entered the room. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Is She Recording’: White House Scrambles After Trump’s ‘Staged’ Command Center Goes Viral — Susie Wiles Close-Up Triggers ‘Security Breach’ Panic

That dynamic seemed to have played out during a recent celebration at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., where Trump appeared ready to enjoy another ceremonial victory lap.

Instead, the glow in the room briefly shifted to someone standing off to the side. Not Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Not Attorney General Pam Bondi. And definitely not Kristi Noem because she was fired.

The person stealing Trump’s shine was his chief of staff, Susie Wiles — a longtime political operator who has increasingly become a visible presence inside his administration.

The moment unfolded as Inter Miami arrived at the White House to celebrate winning the 2025 MLS championship.

Team captain Lionel Messi entered the East Room alongside Trump and club leadership, presenting the president with a signature pink Miami soccer ball. Trump also received a team jersey and a watch from Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and head coach Javier Mascherano, the kind of ceremonial exchange that typically keeps the focus firmly on the commander in chief.

Then the room took a turn. Mas revealed that another gift had been brought along, but this one wasn’t meant for the president.

Turning toward Wiles, he announced, “And also we have an additional gift which is another jersey for very luscious chief of staff,” Mas stated.

Trump gasped in shock like he had no clue and then gave a smile that screamed I’m irritated’ over the idea of someone else getting a gift after him. He was almost relieved when Wiles came up to retrieve the #32 jersey, but Mas told him she would get it later as she walked back to her seat.

As the ceremony came to a close, Trump invited the team to his office, then walked out of the room and down the hallway, refusing to answer reporters’ questions.

The clip quickly traveled across Threads, where viewers wasted no time weighing in on the unexpected detour.

“I never witnessed a president who received so many participation trophies without actually participating,” one person wrote, as a jab at Trump’s history of being presented with awards no one has ever heard of.

Another viewer focused on the president’s visible reaction.

“He doesn’t like other people getting gifts. He was probably real mad when Jared Moskowitch presented Noem with a replacement coast guard blanket. That’s probably what did her in,” another user joked.

Some simply marveled at how long it took for Trump to process what had just happened.

“OMG. Do these guys do not get how cringe this is? (Took Trump a few seconds to get whom he was talking about),” another post read.

But the line that really grabbed attention online wasn’t the jersey — it was the word Mas used to describe Wiles. “I’m sorry did he say luscious!? OMG, what world am I living in now?” one person asked in disbelief. Another said, “Who is that speaking? Is that mas? Wow.”

And one viewer summed up the odd phrasing more bluntly: “Susie Wiles & luscious are not words I’d have put together.”

The exchange may have been brief, but it highlighted something Washington insiders already understand: Wiles is one of the most powerful figures in Trump’s orbit.

Often described as his right hand, she has become a constant presence at key moments, whether behind the scenes during strategy meetings or seated alongside senior advisers during high-stakes briefings.

Photos released by the White House last week show Wiles positioned next to Trump even during the administration’s improvised situation-room style gatherings at Mar-a-Lago, where the president has met with national security officials.

lol — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) March 6, 2026

Her role may not come with the fanfare of a public-facing spokesperson, but her proximity signals how central she has become to the operation.

Even so, moments inside the White House occasionally reveal a quieter power dynamic. One photograph from December 2025 unforgettably captured that dynamic. As Trump spoke during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wiles stood just behind him. She didn’t interrupt, didn’t comment — but the look she gave him, sharp and unmistakable, sent internet observers into overdrive.

The image quickly circulated online, with viewers analyzing the silent exchange between the president and the adviser standing just inches away.

Taken together, the viral reception clip and that earlier photograph paint a revealing portrait of the relationship. Trump may command the stage, but Wiles is rarely far from the center of the frame. Which is why that small moment in the East Room landed the way it did.

For a split second, the president expected the applause to be all about him — until the presenter handed the jersey, and the shine, to his sidekick, Wiles.