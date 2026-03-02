‘Is She Recording’: White House Scrambles After Trump’s ‘Staged’ Command Center Goes Viral — Susie Wiles Close-Up Triggers ‘Security Breach’ Panic

Donald Trump has always understood that the presidency is part policy, part pageantry — a role where the image can travel just as far as the action. And in a job so steeped in history, comparison is inevitable.

From portraits on the wall to press conferences at the podium, presidents are routinely measured against the men who held the office before them.

Months after being humiliated by his version of a war room, which failed to compete with comparisons to Barack Obama’s war room. Now, Trump’s taken a second attempt from his own playground, and critics say the visual has shifted from rivalry to recreation.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago war room blew up yet again, with critics pointing out a bored facial expression and electronic devices, comparing it to a Mar-a-Lago party scene. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The original image etched into public memory is the 2011 Situation Room photograph showing Obama leaning forward alongside then-Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and senior national security officials as they monitored the mission against Osama bin Laden. The focus was unmistakable, and it became one of the most recognizable photographs of the Obama presidency.

So, when the White House released a recent image of Trump overseeing the start of a joint American-Israeli war on Iran from his Mar-a-Lago resort — wearing a “USA” cap and seated alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, chief of staff Suzie Wiles, and members of his national security team — the internet moved quickly.

The room was draped in black curtains yet again, equipped with working phones (this time) , and a giant map in the background stood, which had “Operation Epic Fury” in the corner, completely unlike Obama’s White House setting, which was a military operation infinitesimally smaller than a campaign against a nation of more than 90 million.

Trump sat there looking a bit disengaged like a “corpse in charge.”

Meanwhile, close-ups show two guys peeking through the curtain like it was the finale of a reality show: one has his ear cocked in, as if about to hear top-secret gossip, while the other admires the room and decor.

Within hours, side-by-side comparisons were everywhere.

“This dude has been trying to recreate that Obama photo for a decade now and has failed every time,” one person wrote on Threads.

“The first time he tried, the phones weren’t plugged in,” another added, referencing a prior image critics had mocked.

Others took aim at the aesthetics, comparing it to Trump’s wild parties at Mar-a-Lago.

“Of course, he isn’t in the Situation Room, but rather a blanket fort at Mar-a-Lago, because he can control the optics,” one user posted. Another wrote, “And what kind of situation room is this? It’s curtained off. Anyone could listen in.”

The White House shared a second image that had many wondering, “Why is Susie Wiles wearing an Apple Watch in the Mar-a-Lago buffet blanketfort? She’s compromised. Is she recording?”

Speculation began to build as many wondered whether this was a security breach and/or some type of recording device.

“It’s called a whoop. It does not include a microphone, GPS, or cellular capability of any kind and has long been on the NSA approved PED list,” wrote Whoop CEO and founder Will Ahmed on X. “Given today’s performance, it’s likely she had a green recovery, low RHR, and high HRV.”

In another post, he said, “It’s called a whoop. There’s no story here other than a dead ayotallah and a green recovery. Whoop is an NSA approved PED without a microphone, without GPS, and without cellular capability. World leaders wear it to monitor their performance. Get your facts right.”

A third image showed VP JD Vance sitting at the head of the table, meeting with four other individuals, and a fourth shows a man pointing to a giant screen. The scrutiny wasn’t limited to the war room images alone.

On the same weekend, Trump was photographed at a Mar-a-Lago breakfast bar wearing a tan outfit, a detail that instantly revived memories of Obama’s 2014 tan suit moment.

Back then, the light-colored suit worn during a White House briefing triggered days of debate about what was considered “presidential.” Trump wore a red MAGA hat with his dress pants and matching tan sweater, and many joked that it was to cover his “huge belly hanging over his pants.” But the circumstances weren’t identical.

Still, in the social media era, visuals rarely exist in isolation.

One widely shared post sharpened the contrast with humor: “There’s a high probability the guy flipping omelets at Mar-a-Lago was briefed on the Iran strikes well before anyone on Capitol Hill.”

This was also the second time Trump has had a “situation room” photo flop.

Two months ago, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Rubio, and some of the same characters gathered in Trump’s Palm Beach club during the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from the South American country. At the time, viewers zoomed in and spotted what looked like a Google search page pulled up on a giant screen, black sheets taped up as a backdrop, tangled cords, and unplugged phone jacks.

Instead of a sleek command center, critics joked it felt like a last-minute group project.