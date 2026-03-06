‘A Quick Way to Meet Our Officers’: Atlanta Man Suddenly Lunges at Two Passing Boys and Sends Them Flying — Then Police Catch Up With Him in the Most Unexpected Place

Authorities arrested an Atlanta-area man who was seen on surveillance video shoving two kids off their bikes as they rode past him.

According to Sandy Springs Police, the incident happened on Feb. 28.

Stephen Catterton was arrested after he was seen on surveillance footage shoving two boys off their bikes in an unprovoked assault. (Photos: Sandy Springs Police)

Officers responded to 1 Galambos Way to respond to a report of an assault involving juveniles.

Responding officers spoke with two boys who reported that a man they didn’t know assaulted them while they were riding bicycles.

The surveillance footage caught the suspect walking alongside a couple when two boys riding their bikes came into view.

The man suddenly pushes both boys off their bikes as they ride past him — one into a fountain, and the other onto the ground.

Investigators identified the offender as Stephen Catterton.

Bodycam footage shows police arresting him at a city-sponsored concert at City Springs Theatre Company.

Catterton is heard protesting his arrest as he’s being handcuffed.

“So, you’re under arrest,” one officer tells Catterton.

“For what?” Catterton asks.

“For assaulting juveniles,” the cop responds. “We have it on camera.”

“They ran right at me,” Catterton replies.

“Well, you can tell that to the judge,” the cop states.

“Pushing kids off bicycles is not only unacceptable, it’s also a quick way to meet our officers,” Sandy Springs Police wrote on Facebook. “If Mr. Catterton happens to be your neighbor, you may want to use caution.”

Police have not yet released what exact charges Catterton is facing.

Similar cases in which adult strangers assaulting children aren’t all that uncommon.

Just last month, a Florida postal worker was charged with aggravated assault after trying to run over a boy on a scooter. Authorities say the 41-year-old postal employee dropped a package off at the wrong home. When a 10-year-old boy put it on his scooter to deliver to the correct address, the USPS worker assumed he was a porch pirate and tried to run him over. The boy’s ankle was injured as he evaded the collision, but the driver ran over his scooter during the incident.

Last January, a 49-year-old Indianapolis man was charged with a felony for shoving and punching a 14-year-old boy, all because the teen was riding a dirt bike through his neighborhood.

In October 2025, a Florida couple was arrested after attacking a group of teenagers riding their bikes and even hitting one kid with their car.