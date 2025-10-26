‘Delete the Video’: Florida Man Who Attacked Teens Riding E-Bikes, Deliberately Drove Car Into One Bike, Claims ‘Fear Clouded His Judgment’

A Florida couple is behind bars after police say they attacked a group of teenagers riding their e-bikes and hit one kid with their car.

Police arrested 45-year-old Todd Norwood and his wife, 46-year-old Angelique Norwood, for an incident that happened on Oct. 18 in Oconee, Florida.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WKMG, children at the scene told investigators they were riding their bikes when a red BMW drove by them and cut them off.

Angelique Norwood and Todd Norwood (Photo: YouTube/ ClickOrlando.com)

From the passenger seat, Angelique Norwood allegedly yelled at the children, “Get out of the road, (expletive),” then got out of the car and approached the kids like she wanted “to fight them.”

A 13-year-old boy said he tried crossing a nearby street when Todd Norwood, who was driving the BMW, struck him and fled the scene. The boy said he was able to dismount his e-bike just before the collision, so the bike was damaged, but the boy escaped injury.

The boy also told detectives that Angelique Norwood tried to grab one of his friends who was taking pictures of the couple’s BMW.

“After letting go… (Norwood) approached a female witness who was recording the incident and repeatedly yelled, ‘Delete the video,’” the affidavit states. “After a verbal argument, (Norwood) walked away toward her residence to meet her husband.”

Authorities say the video footage shows the BMW speeding into the child as he tried to cross the street on his bike. The e-bike sustained damage beyond repair.

Norwood, however, tried to reverse the blame onto the children, police say.

He told detectives that the kids were riding recklessly, swerving in and out of lanes, and shouting insults at him and his wife.

Norwood also claimed that the 13-year-old boy swerved in front of his car, which almost caused a crash. The affidavit also states that Angelique got out of the car merely to speak with the kids, not to accost them.

“Angelique exited the vehicle to speak with the juveniles,” the affidavit continues. “Todd said the juveniles continued to ride around his vehicle, making him feel threatened, so he decided to drive home. When asked why he left his wife at the scene, he stated that fear clouded his judgment.”

Police estimated that the cost to replace the teen’s damaged bike would amount to $3,200, according to WFTV. A responding officer also noticed a fresh coat of paint on the BMW where the alleged collision took place.

Todd Norwood faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. His wife was charged with battery.