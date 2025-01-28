‘Stay Out of the Road or I’ll Kill You!’: Indianapolis Man Caught on Video Snatching 14-Year-Old Off Dirt Bike, Beating Him While Helpless on the Ground

An Indiana man was arrested after home surveillance video caught him shoving and punching a young boy, all because the child was riding a dirt bike, according to local authorities.

According to court documents cited by Fox59, the incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 25, in an Indianapolis neighborhood.

Jason Harrell, 49, was arrested by Indianapolis police for allegedly shoving and punching a 14-year-old boy for riding his motorbike through a neighborhood. (Photo: Marion County Jail)

The victim’s mother called 911 and told responding officers that a male neighbor she had an ongoing issue with would often get upset with kids who rode their dirt bikes on roads and sidewalks in the neighborhood.

The complainant said his frustration reached a boiling point during an encounter with her 14-year-old son.



Officers questioned the boy, who told them he was riding his dirt bike through the neighborhood when he saw a white van rapidly pull up behind him, so he pulled over.

The boy said the driver stopped next to him, reached out of the window, and pushed him off his bike. He added that the driver drove away right after but turned around. Surveillance footage caught the moments he approached the boy again.

The video showed the man getting out of his van, walking up to the boy, then pushing him off his dirt bike and punching him while he was on the ground.

He also reportedly told the boy something to the effect of “stay out of (the) road or I’ll kill you,” according to police documents.

The teenager said he was bleeding from his lip and was in pain after the assault, but he and his mother refused medical assistance when authorities offered to call EMS.

Police identified the alleged assailant as 49-year-old Jason Harrell.

When investigators questioned Harrell, he denied putting his hands on the child, but admitted that he yelled at him “about the habitual behavior.” He also claimed the incident stemmed from “an ongoing issue which plagued the entire neighborhood.”

Harrell was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of intimidation with threat to commit a forcible felony and two misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury.