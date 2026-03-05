‘It’s Getting Bad!’: Trump Tries to Pretend Nothing’s Wrong — Then Brutal Side-by-Side Photos Drop and the White House’s Clumsy Spin Only Makes the Internet Look Harder

President Donald Trump is under immense pressure as he steers the United States through a tense and escalating conflict with Iran — a moment he is trying hard to project control over even as backlash builds, his own party splinters and members of his administration struggle to keep their talking points straight.

But while Trump works to appear steady at the center of the storm, cameras caught a detail that quickly set the internet buzzing that critics say raised a different question entirely about whether everything behind the scenes is as under control as the White House insists.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

On Monday, March 2, during an appearance at a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, viewers homed in on Trump’s neck below his right ear, where an inflamed red patch sparked immediate chatter across social media about the president’s health.

And when the images began circulating online, the White House quickly stepped in to tamp down the speculation — though each new explanation has only fueled more chatter about what exactly is going on.

Trump’s doctor told news outlets that the rash was caused by a “preventative skin treatment,” though the explanation left many unanswered questions.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment,” Dr. Sean Barbabella said in a statement, according to CNN.

The next day at a White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt only fueled the frenzy when reporters pressed her for more details about the rash, pointing out that the physician’s statement never actually explained what condition the treatment was meant to prevent.

“I don’t have anything additional to add to the physician’s statement, but the physician said the redness will dissipate over the next couple of weeks,” she told reporters.

That oddly specific timeline quickly set off a fresh round of speculation online.

“If it’s a preventative skin cream it could be for precancerous growths or skin cancer,” one Threads user wrote.

“‘Couple of weeks’?? wtf does he have???” another person asked.

“I’ve heard shingles and skin cancer. Both have a cream used,” one theorized.

Another mocked, “So the rash is caused by a “preventative” skin cream that is designed to treat the rash caused by the skin cream??”

Others tied the moment directly to the pressure surrounding the Iran conflict.

“Bombing innocent people is just so stressful,” one user wrote.

Another jabbed at Trump’s close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Probably from the collar he wears when Netanyahu is dog walking him.”

A separate post that circulated widely online read: “What the hell is this new rash on Trump’s neck??? Bruising on his hands, swollen ankles, rashes on his neck… it’s getting bad.”

The viral chatter only intensified when additional photos surfaced showing Trump apparently attempting to cover the rash with makeup the following day — an effort that many observers said only drew more attention to it.

Those images also reignited a separate controversy about Trump’s right ear — which he previously claimed was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in July 2024.

“That’s a great picture of an ear that has never been shot,” one Threads user responded to a viral image of Trump.

“His perfect, unscarred ear…” another commenter wrote.

The renewed scrutiny comes as Trump has spent much of his second term attempting to minimize speculation about his health. Over the past year critics have pointed to persistent bruising on his hands, swollen ankles, reports of an MRI last fall and repeated cognitive testing as signs the aging president may be under growing physical strain.

And the strain of the presidency isn’t easing anytime soon — especially as he pushes the country into one geopolitical confrontation after another.

Trump turns 80 this summer and became the oldest person to hold the office of the presidency when he was sworn in for his second term at age 78.

Even so, his most loyal supporters have dismissed the chatter entirely.

Some MAGA commentators rushed to defend the president, accusing the media of manufacturing a health controversy.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer argued the attention was misplaced altogether.

“President Trump is kidnapping dictators and killing Islamic terrorists and the media wants to spread a conspiracy about his health,” Loomer wrote on X.

For critics watching the moment unfold online, however, the White House’s attempt to wave away the visible rash may have had the opposite effect.

Instead of quieting the speculation, the explanation only encouraged people to keep looking.