‘Speechless!’: Rubio Pulls Move So Reckless Critics Say He Blew Up Trump’s Entire Iran Cover Story —Then CNN Drops Brutal 30-Second Video That Makes It Even Worse

President Donald Trump embarked on what the White House framed as a decisive mission meant to project control, resolve and clarity. Instead, in the first 48 hours after the initial strikes in Iran, Trump, his administration and his allies struggled to land on a single explanation for why the United States had suddenly plunged into another war.

The rollout quickly unraveled into a cascade of conflicting explanations — Trump posting videos from Mar-a-Lago, officials floating competing justifications and allies scrambling to defend a narrative that seemed to change by the hour.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth look on as US President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on March 3, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Then CNN stepped in with a brutal reality check.

Just as Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared before reporters Monday, the network aired a blistering 30-second montage stitching together the administration’s shifting talking points on the war — one explanation after another collapsing under its own contradictions.

‘Fire Her!’: Trump Is Protecting One Cabinet Member from Being Forced Out — An Insider Leaked the Name and Says It Blows Back Inside the White House If He Won’t Budge

Moments later, Rubio walked directly into the cameras and delivered remarks that critics say accidentally blew apart the administration’s cover story altogether.

Rubio insisted the United States had acted preemptively not because Iran was about to attack American forces directly, but because Israel was preparing to strike Iran and Tehran would likely retaliate against U.S. assets.

“We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action,” Rubio told reporters Monday after a briefing with congressional leaders. “We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t pre-emptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties.”

Former intelligence officials were shocked by Rubio’s comments. “I was stunned at the abject stupidity of this tact from the admin and it left me speechless,” the expert fumed.

While social media lit up with outrage and ridicule.

“So we are doing Netanyahu’s bidding? Meanwhile Americans pay the bill and can’t afford healthcare @marcorubio,” one user fired off.

Another chimed in, faltly dismissing Rubio’s words: “Word salad with a side of bullshit. Good god, this man has sold his soul.”

Others piled on, calling the explanation “so ridiculously absurd it hurts to listen to it. What an utter embarrassment Rubio is.”

One commenter broke down the logic in disbelief: “So, if Isreal attacked Iran, Iran would attack us, and rather than tell Israel to stand down, they let Israel drag us in? That’s his argument? It doesn’t speak very highly of this administration that they’re allowing themselves to be dogwalked like this.”

By Tuesday afternoon, Trump muddied the waters yet again. Asked directly whether Israel had boxed him into the strikes, the president rejected the idea. Instead, he cast himself as the one driving the timeline, arguing he believed Iran was preparing to strike and that he acted first to stop it.

“No, I might have forced their hands. You see, we were having negotiations with these lunatics. And it was my opinion that they were going to attack first,” Trump said. “They were going to attack. If we didn’t do it, they were going to attack first … So if anything, I might have forced Israel’s hand.”

Rubio soon found himself scrambling to realign with the president after his earlier remarks strongly implied that U.S. military decisions were tied to an Israeli timeline.

“I was asked very specifically… did we go in because of Israel? I said no, this had to happen anyway,” Rubio said in a tense back and forth with reporters on Capitol Hill ahead of a briefing with lawmakers.

He claimed Trump “made the decision to go first” after he believed negotiations with Iran had failed.

REPORTER: Yesterday you told us Israel was going to strike Iran and that's why we needed to get involved. But today the president said Iran–



RUBIO: No. Were you there yesterday?



REPORTER: Yes. I asked the question pic.twitter.com/PIUVZ2uhIC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2026

National security expert Danny Citrinowicz pointed to the strategic risk embedded in Rubio’s original remarks.

“If there is a strategic risk greater than Iran itself for Israel, it is the perception that Israel pushed the United States into a discretionary and open-ended war. In the current American political environment, perception matters as much as operational reality.”

By Tuesday, social media continued to erupt with reactions ranging from incredulity to anger.

“They want to be in charge of a war so bad they just can’t help themselves from saying ‘war,’ even though it’s illegal to go to war without congress. That’s why smart republicans are calling it an operation,” one critic said.

“The most incompetent and the most embarrassing ‘leaders’ this country has ever experienced. Strong teams speak with one voice; this group just bullshits their way into a major global crisis,” added another.

Before Saturday’s joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, Trump administration officials overstated Iran’s immediate capabilities to attack the U.S. and exaggerated its nuclear program which they previously boasted about obliterating. Then after the strikes, they claimed an “imminent threat” existed, which Pentagon briefings later undercut.

Trump initially justified the attacks as protecting demonstrators, countering nuclear threats, and weakening terrorist networks, while at the same time suggesting the U.S. might help the Iranian people overthrow their government.

U.S. citizens across the Middle East were urged to leave immediately due to safety risks. Six U.S. service members have died, with three F-15E jets downed in an apparent friendly fire incident in Kuwait. The rapid escalation has placed Trump’s military decisions under intense scrutiny, as lawmakers and the public grew more skeptical of a war without congressional authorization.