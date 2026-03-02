‘You Have to Be Kidding Me’: Brutal Hegseth Image Blows Up at the Worst Possible Time for Trump Just as He Tries to Flex on Iran

Pete Hegseth did it first is likely what many are thinking after the internet dragged another Trump official for having a champagne party.

A photo you can’t forget has many having second-hand embarrassment for FBI Director Kash Patel, who took a flight to Milan to party and drink with the U.S. men’s hockey team’s Olympic team to celebrate their gold medal win in Italy, while the country was facing multiple crises.

But it turns out, Hegseth has also had his share of viral moments under the influence.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth goes viral after he was caught having a champagne shower during a live broadcast. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Hahahahaha’: Katie Miller Exposes Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth During Party at Mar-a-Lago and One Detail on a Plate Makes It Feel Like Betrayal

An image from the Defense Department chief’s broadcast re-entered the national conversation amid unrest.

The photo was taken while Hegseth partied in Nashville during the live show. He stood onstage with his wife, Jenny, and their children and at one point declared, “Tonight it’s bottoms up with all of us up here.”

At the time, viewers of the broadcast voted to see him get dunked in a champagne-filled tank.

By the time cameras returned, Hegseth was leaning against the setup holding an open champagne bottle, claiming he was “feeling good” and “adding a little bit of extra” as he poured more into the tank.

Fully clothed in a white shirt and tie, he sat on the dunk bench, was dropped into the bubbly liquid by his kids, surfaced, took a swig straight from the bottle, scooped champagne from the tank into his mouth, and then joked, “I’m going to take one more drink if that’s OK,” before plunging himself back in.

Once the clip began trending again following the attacks on Iran, reactions poured in about Hegseth’s “Wet T-shirt,” as people compared the behavior of Trump’s top officials in charge.

What could go wrong pic.twitter.com/5Fj0k16c4f — Jenn Griffy (@JennGriffy) February 28, 2026

“Don’t worry, we have a top notch person in charge of the U.S. military,” one person wrote, to which another shared a photo of Patel in Milan with the sarcastic caption, “What could go wrong.”

“You have to be f—g kidding me,” was the sentiment expressed by many who wouldn’t.

One user noted, “Trump despises drinkers but Major Pete and Kash Patel have no problems with beer on duty.” I am sure drunken Pete has no clue. Get his a– on the front lines,” a fourth person demanded.

And as the commentary escalated, someone labeled the administration “The Wrecking Crew of America” in a reality-style video as a jab at the president, as well as HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Pam Bondi.

“We have a Reality TV president and Secretary of Defense,” read one blistering comment.

The renewed attention has been folded into the broader debate surrounding Hegseth’s public image.

The Wrecking Crew of America… pic.twitter.com/bgDz55BgQw — Olli (@OlliM888) February 28, 2026

The viral Hegseth photo was taken during a 2023 New Year’s Eve broadcast segment, filmed during Fox News’ All-American New Year Live. He later apologized on air after briefly forgetting to use his microphone.

But for years, there have been reports and concerns about his drinking, claims he has firmly denied.

Rather than sidestep the accusations, the former Army National Guard major challenged critics to “check the tape,” insisting there was no evidence of impairment during his broadcasts.

That dare was gladly accepted in 2024 as footage went viral around the time he was being eyed for his current position.

The clip’s resurgence also comes as Patel has faced online criticism for celebratory drinking tied to an Olympic victory, with social media users linking the two moments.

What may have been separate episodes were stitched into a single storyline by critics who see a pattern, and raise questions about their leadership and off-duty activities while the world is in disarray.

Both photos began picking up steam at the same time Trump was pledging revenge for U.S. soldiers killed in Iran, doubling down on tough talk and visible military moves to frame the standoff as a show of American strength. Against that backdrop, the snapshot started circulating as its own kind of flex, with critics side-eyeing the optics of a seemingly carefree, possibly drunk-looking moment unfolding while the president was signaling retaliation abroad.

