‘My God… She’s Not Wrong!’: Trump Loyalist Rushes to Glorify His Big Moment — But MTG Hijacks It and Drags Her with the Nasty Nickname She Thought Was Buried

President Donald Trump is used to a certain rhythm in moments like this — allies fall in line, the messaging tightens and the loyalty is loud enough to drown out doubt. In his orbit, hesitation is rare and public praise tends to arrive on cue.

This time, it didn’t.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t just break from the chorus — she cut straight through it. Since distancing herself from Trump’s foreign policy posture, Greene has taken a harder line against what she now frames as reflexive devotion, showing little interest in playing along when the old loyalty script kicks in.

And that shift collided head-on with one of Trump’s most vocal online loyalists: Laura Loomer.

Loomer has built her brand on aggressive, unfiltered defense of Trump — defending his rhetoric, defending his instincts, defending his posture on Israel and foreign policy even when others in his orbit hesitate. If Trump speaks, Loomer amplifies. If he doubles down, she goes harder.

‘Sickening’: Trump Is Meant to Be Celebrating — Then Crushing News Hits That Rattles His Presidency and What He Says Next Leaves the Internet Stunned by the Meltdown

So when news broke that several American service members had been killed or injured following U.S. strikes on Iran, Loomer did what she often does in Trump’s world: she stepped in to reinforce the narrative.

The conflict entails another layer of tension because Israel, a key U.S. ally in the region, was directly involved in carrying out the strikes. Greene framed the escalation as a foreign regime-change effort undertaken “on behalf of Israel,” while Loomer — also a staunch defender of the U.S.-Israel alliance — has been firmly supportive of any aggressive action against Iran.

The flashpoint came just after dawn, when Loomer posted what read like a straightforward tribute: “3 US Service members have been killed in action as part of Operation Epic Fury. American heroes. God bless them and their families.”

Greene accused Loomer of celebrating bloodshed and she did not mince words.

“This b-tch is celebrating the death of American military members and thanking their families for their blood sacrifice,” she wrote. “Loomer lost two Congressional races bc nobody respected her or valued her enough to elect her. But this is who Trump takes late-night calls from and laps up her praise and worship.”

“Sign up for the military, Laura! Go to the front lines, Laura! Maybe then they’ll give you a gun. You don’t love Trump enough unless you go fight Iran yourself.”

Greene’s takedown didn’t come out of nowhere. Last fall, Loomer had gone on the offensive herself, unloading on Greene after she appeared on Capitol Hill pushing for the release of the Epstein files.

At the time, Loomer torched her on X.

“MTG is a FRAUD, and a phony, two faced b—- who used Trump to advance her career,” Loomer wrote in one post on X. In another, she declared: “I’ve been telling everyone for years that @RepMTG is a Trump hater.”

When Greene fired back this week, it felt like payback and it drew applause from corners of the internet that rarely side with her.

“I’ll never stop commenting on how I hate agreeing with MGT, but she’s [on point],” one user wrote.

Another added, “Look, I don’t like you, I have never liked you. I don’t give a f–k about you, but I am 1000% here to watch you destroy that thirsty F****ng hack. I am all the f–k for that.”

Others mocked their catfight, “Welp! The girls are fighting I see. I don’t care for MTG but she ain’t lying,” said another user.

“My god I hate broken clocks,” said one viewer praising Greene for getting it right, while others kept it simple: “She’s not wrong”

But Greene’s attempt to paint Loomer as the architect of a “stupid, pointless foreign war” quickly met resistance online.

Critics resurfaced Greene’s own hawkish support for Trump’s unilateral military moves in Iran.

In a post from Jan. 5, 2020, two days after Trump’s successful drone operation, she wrote, “Lies. Not a war crime for @POTUS to protect the US home and abroad. Who does AOC represent? USA or Iran? @realDonaldTrump is warning Iran for threatening to kill Americans after we defensively took out their head killer terrorist for attacking our embassy.”

Another said bluntly on Threads, “MTG and was COMPLICIT while in Congress, She helped get us here.”

The extraordinary broadside came as Trump confirmed U.S. soldiers had been killed following the strikes against Iran. Trump then issued a public warning, saying, “The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties,” adding, “That often happens in war.”

Meanwhile, Greene, who has positioned herself as a leading voice against deeper U.S. involvement in the Middle East, framed the escalation as betrayal. She also took aim at Loomer’s proximity to Trump, claiming the president takes “late night calls” from her — reviving long-running whispers inside Republican circles that the activist wields outsized influence behind the scenes.

a slurring Trump in new video on American troops killed by Iran: “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is. Likely be more.“ pic.twitter.com/oSARG2xrv7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 1, 2026

Loomer has cultivated that image. She has described her relationship to Trump in blunt terms: “My point of access to the White House is Donald Trump.”

According to the New York Times, she has also made clear where her priorities lie. “President Trump comes first,” she says she has told her boyfriend, “and if you can’t handle that, then go find somebody else.” And when critics question her influence, she answers just as directly: “On a daily basis, I communicate with the most powerful and wealthiest people in the world.”

Trump has publicly praised her. “Laura Loomer is a great patriot. She’s a very strong person,” he said after a White House meeting last year.