‘I Knew It!’: Newsom Gut-Checks Rubio Over His Brazen Trump Flip — Then Christie Blows the Lid Off Who Really Trashes Trump Behind His Back and It’s Messier Than Expected

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling out Republican sycophants of President Donald Trump by name, including members of his administration and close allies, telling European leaders that MAGA is not only “temporary,” but “an invasive species” and that Trump is a “cult of personality.”

But he isn’t the only one calling out former rivals of the President who are now part of his inner circle.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wasted no time calling out Republicans who’ve flip-flopped their views on Trump (center) and former Gov. Chris Christie piled on. (Credit: Getty Images)

First Newsom, an archrival of the President, has been trolling Trump and members of his administration for almost a year now, but this time Newsom took his perspective on Trump and the MAGA sphere to Germany for the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14.

Newsom met with European leaders at the conference and sought to reassure them after Trump spent the past year enacting sweeping tariffs, rattling the NATO alliance, threatening allies over defense spending and, in one of his most recent moves, demanding Denmark hand over Greenland to the U.S., which it refused to do.

“This is temporary. It’s temporary,” Newsom told the conference sounding somewhat frustrated in trying to explain Trump’s ongoing antics against longtime allies.

“MAGA will not survive past Donald Trump. He’s a cult of personality … I said invasive species,” Newsom stated adding, “He just he took over this Republican Party.”

Newsom discussing his views on MAGA and Trump’s politics as Secretary of State Marco Rubio also attended the conference, but Newsom didn’t care. He called them out by name.

“The whole Republican Party, some of them are here. I mean, none of us recognize them. They don’t recognize themselves,” Newsom continued before pivoting and directly naming two of the worst offenders.

“They don’t recognize themselves. I mean, Rubio doesn’t recognize himself. He was one of the most effective critics of Donald Trump in the United States of America. He should rewatch his old videos. He was right. Lindsey Graham was right. This is temporary,” the Governor vehemently concluded.

Rubio was once one of Trump’s fiercest critics when he ran against him during the 2016 presidential election calling the real estate mogul and reality TV star a “third-world strongman” and “a con artist, [who] will never get control of this party,” according to HuffPost.

The former Florida U.S. senator went even further warning, “We cannot allow a con artist to get access to the nuclear codes of the United States of America.”

But Rubio rolled over, eventually seeing a path forward for himself through the MAGA sphere, becoming a loyal Trumpist who was even rumored to be a possible vice presidential candidate on his 2024 ticket.

MAGA supporters and Trump opponents took to social media to comment on Newsom’s Munich remarks.

“Your D-Rat party is in the toilet thanks to politicians like Newscum & many others,” this Threads user stated, using a Trump nickname for Newsom.

But he has a whole pack of supporters, too. Threads user Dark Poet countered, “we are going to enjoy watching you and the other MaGats meet your inevitable Waco or heavens gate ending. I hope you get the Waco one.”

But Newsom wasn’t the only one calling out Trump loyalist on their hypocrisy.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a one-time close ally of Trump, and former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland were guests on “Real Time With Bill Maher” earlier this month when Christie revealed what Republicans are really saying behind Trump’s back.

“I want to know what do Republicans say to each other when we’re not listening about what’s happening in America?” Freeland asked Christie.

The former governor said fellow Republicans say he’s “brave” for criticizing Trump publicly and that they “totally agree” with him. Christie even said many of them tell him in reference to Trump, “He’s nuts.”

“And then they go out on camera to be interviewed and they say he’s the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. They say, ‘You know, I have to do that. But, like, I don’t really mean it.’ That’s what they say,” Christie insisted.

Maher called him out on it, “Like who specifically?”

But Christie didn’t miss a beat, immediately throwing South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham under the bus.

“I’ll give you one: Lindsey Graham,” Christie shot back.

Online, critics lit up over the revelation.

One frustrated viewer put it this way, “It still doesn’t make sense why all of them, who once had the balls to speak out against him, now are all terrified to stand up to Trump. Especially now that Trump has NO support and MAGA has all but completely dissolved…what the fuck are they afraid of? Because it’s not about losing their upcoming races. They’re all willing to lose reelection to ensure they stand up for Trump, who they can’t stand…it makes NO sense.”

Others were less surprised, “I knew it!” one viewer exclaimed. Another added, “No way this is shocking, to anyone who has been paying attention. Lindsey Graham has always been a big phony throne sniffer.”

Graham has flip flopped repeatedly in his support for Trump dating back to his first run for president in 2016.

He once said on CNN, according to Mother Jones, “There’s only one way to make America great again. Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”

“After the 2020 election and before Trump’s insurrectionist Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, Graham said “President Trump should not concede,” before doing another 180 and saying former President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris were lawfully elected.

Former President Barack Obama put it this way in his memoir “A Promised Land.”

“Lindsey’s the guy who double-crosses everyone to save his own skin.”