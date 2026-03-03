‘Holy Sh—!’: Clinton Hijacks Her Own Deposition, Blows the Lid Off Trump’s Epstein Ties— and the Second He Sees This, He’s Going to Erupt

What began as Republicans hauling the Clintons before Congress is morphing into a broader test of whether the same rules will be applied to President Donald Trump.

And whether, if called to testify, he would answer hard questions about his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein or simply invoke the Fifth, as many now predict.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to the press after testifying in a closed-door deposition with the House Oversight Committee at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center on February 26, 2026 in Chappaqua, New York. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton provided testimony to the Republican-led House Oversight Committee as part of an ongoing inquiry into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s case. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The probability of that shift became evident last week when Hillary Clinton threatened to walk out of a House Oversight Committee deposition after snapping at Rep. Lauren Boebert for leaking a photo of her testimony, warning the panel, “You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home.”

She was supposed to be on the hot seat, but Clinton methodically laid out a legal rationale for the panel to target Trump, turning her sworn testimony into a political dare that threatened to escalate an already combustible situation at the White House.

‘My God… She’s Not Wrong!’: Trump Loyalist Rushes to Glorify His Big Moment — But MTG Hijacks It and Drags Her with the Nasty Nickname She Thought Was Buried

Afterward, the focus quickly drifted away from her answers and toward that very possibility— with rampant speculation about who might be called next to take the stand.

For now, Trump has not been subpoenaed in the Epstein inquiry.

But during last week’s hearing, Clinton did not hedge when asked whether Trump should be questioned under oath. “Absolutely,” she said, arguing that Trump should face the same treatment.

Clinton then framed her answer through the lens of her legal training. She pointed to the civil verdict against Trump in the E. Jean Carroll case and Trump’s 34 felony convictions tied to hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign as examples of prior conduct she believes would be relevant to investigators reviewing financial dealings or potential crimes.

In her view, that history alone would justify placing him on a witness list. She added that while Trump has been deposed many times and has invoked the Fifth Amendment repeatedly — suggesting lawmakers might not get much new information — she still believes it would be “in keeping with the scope of the investigation of this committee to set up a deposition with President Trump.”

Her remarks landed as more than commentary. Many online saw them as instructions to the committee.

“Well dam she done gave yall the blueprint,” one person observed.

Another answered that statement, saying: “She gave them a MAPQUEST! She said Go fetch!!! You welcome.”

“I love how she managed to get all of Trump’s crimes on the record of this hearing,” another person added.

Others called it a master class in skillful lawyering. “She’s literally demonstrating to them how to proceed with what the obvious next step should be. Women have to deal with incompetent staff in this manner all the time. This is wild. He should have been formally called into a hearing a loooong time ago!”

Critics, however, said they already know how it would play out if Trump were compelled to testify.

Several commenters boiled it down to the same expectation: that Trump would invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination rather than engage substantively with lawmakers.

“He’d plead the fifth,” one said, while another argued that even that scenario carried risks for Trump.

“Yep, but it would be fun to watch him squirm and knowing him not being able to keep his big yap shut he could very well incriminate himself in someway.”

A REAL ADULT IS SPEAKING HOLY SHIT MY EARS CANT BELIEVE IT,” one person wrote.

The backdrop to the debate is the precedent set by the House Oversight Committee. Republicans, led by Kentucky Rep. James Comer, subpoenaed the Clintons as part of their review of records tied to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. After months of resistance and threats of contempt proceedings, the former first couple complied.

Democrats argue that the decision cracked open a door that won’t be easily shut for the current president or anyone else.

“This committee has now set a new precedent about talking to presidents and former presidents,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, the panel’s top Democrat. “We’re demanding immediately that we ask President Trump to testify in front of our committee and be deposed in front of Oversight Republicans and Democrats.”

Rep. Ro Khanna echoed that view, declaring, “Now we have the Clinton rule, which is that presidents and their families have to testify when Congress issues a subpoena, and that means that Donald Trump needs to come before our committee and explain what he knew about Epstein.”

But not every Democrat welcomed that path. Rep. Jared Moskowitz warned, “It’s a very bad precedent.” He added, “The way this place works is its escalatory behavior. One side does one thing, the other side escalates. It’s like high school.”

Republicans dismissed the notion that they miscalculated by subpoenaing the Clintons. Jim Jordan said Democrats would target Trump regardless, saying, “They’re going to go after the president no matter what.”