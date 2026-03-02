‘Ugly-Souled Person’: Slurring Trump, 79, Squints at Teleprompter, Appearing Cold and Detached — As Americans Begin Paying the Price for His Reckless Decision

Three American troops are dead in a surprise war for regime change in Iran — and instead of offering shared grief, restraint, or even a coherent roadmap, President Donald Trump opted to bluntly prepare the country for more loss.

As strikes continue with no clear endpoint, the first U.S. deaths marked a grim turning point. Trump openly warned that additional casualties are likely, setting a tone from the top that is already shaping how this war — and its human cost — is landing back home.

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a press briefing held at the White House February 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Supreme Court today ruled against Trump’s use of emergency powers to implement international trade tariffs, a central portion of the administration’s core economic policy. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

More than two days after the opening strikes on Iran, the Pentagon delivered its first public briefing, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressing reporters Monday morning and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Cain providing an operational update. Before that, there had been no clear accounting of the strategy and no Senate vote authorizing the war.

Instead, Americans got a shaky video of Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, squinting at a teleprompter, his words running together as he addressed the deaths of three U.S. service members and warned there would be more to come. By Monday, U.S. Central Command announced that a fourth U.S. soldier had been killed.

The lack of official details, paired with American casualties, is fueling criticism that the administration is asking the country to accept sacrifice without explanation. As grieving families absorb the first losses of what the Pentagon calls Operation Epic Fury, Trump defended the mission in sweeping terms.

“Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is. Likely be more,” Trump said in the video shared on Truth Social, confirming the first American fatalities in the conflict.

Critics say Trump came across cold and indifferent, detached from the human cost as families were reeling and as five more U.S. soldiers lay “seriously wounded” following a retaliatory strike on a U.S. outpost in Kuwait.

To make matters worse, Trump bragged about being rewarded for the sacrifices service members made.

“We expect casualties with something like this,” Trump told NBC News in an earlier interview, Sunday afternoon. “We have three, but we expect casualties, but in the end it’s going to be a great deal for the world.”

The administration contends the strikes were based on intelligence of an urgent threat from Tehran, though it has not publicly released evidence showing that Iran had imminent attack plans.

According to Politico, officials first began outlining their justification more than 12 hours after the bombardment started, with one senior official telling reporters that U.S. troops would have suffered far greater casualties had Washington waited for an impending Iranian strike. In the same briefing, two other officials said the president acted after concluding Iran would not agree to halt uranium enrichment.

The administration has yet to clearly explain to lawmakers or the public what specific threat triggered the bombardment.

“Whatever imminent threat they’re posing was likely in reaction to our unprecedented military buildup in the region,” said Democratic Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey. “This is an example of the president deciding what he wanted to do, and then making his administration go and find whatever argument they could make to justify it.”

The justification also lands awkwardly against Trump’s own 2025 declaration that U.S. forces had “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s key nuclear facilities — including the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, the Natanz Nuclear Facility and the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center. If those sites were, as he claimed, wiped out, critics now ask why fresh strikes — and fresh American casualties — are being framed as necessary to neutralize the same threat.

“As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” Trump said in the video. “We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is. Likely be more.”

He continued, “But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case. But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization.”

The president has now posted two videos about the strikes, defending what he called a necessary mission. In the latest clip, he framed the operation in generational terms.

“We’re undertaking this massive operation not merely to ensure security for our own time and place, but for our children and their children, just as our ancestors have done for us many, many years ago. This is the duty and the burden of a free people. These actions are right and they are necessary to ensure that Americans never have to face a radical, bloodthirsty terrorist regime armed with nuclear weapons and lots of threats.”

Trump also issued a warning to Iranian security forces. He called on members of the Iranian military and police to “lay down your arms and receive full immunity or face certain death” and urged “Iranian patriots” who want freedom to “be brave, be bold, be heroic and take back your country.”

Trump said Sunday that the U.S. military is prepared to sustain its assault on Iran for “four to five weeks” if necessary, brushing off concerns about the intensity of the fighting even as he acknowledged the likelihood of additional American casualties. He insisted it “won’t be difficult” for Israel and the United States to maintain the pace of the campaign, offering little clarity about what comes next if unrest inside Iran escalates.

Trump’s unilateral move drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers who argue Congress should weigh in before a broader war unfolds. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chair Dan Caine, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe are expected to brief House members on Tuesday and later meet with senators.

Online, Trump’s defenders argue that acknowledging the likelihood of further casualties is simply realism in wartime. Opponents counter that the phrasing matters, especially from a commander-in-chief addressing grieving families.

Commentary about Trump’s delivery was visceral.

