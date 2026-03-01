‘He’s a Sociopath’: Trump Faces Furious Backlash for Video Showing What He Did After Launching Iran Attack, as U.S. Troops Die and MAGA Turns on Him

Ever since President Donald Trump ordered the massive joint U.S.–Israeli military strikes on Iran on February 28, he’s been facing serious blowback, even from parts of his own movement.

Critics from the MAGA sphere, like Tucker Carlson and others, have publicly slammed the attack, arguing it contradicts his “America First” rhetoric and could drag the country into a protracted foreign conflict.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) speaks to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles as he oversees “Operation Epic Fury” at Mar-a-Lago on February 28, 2026, in Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump announced that the United States and Israel had launched strikes on Iran targeting political and military leaders, as well as Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs. (Photo by Daniel Torok/White House via Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, critics from the left are also scrutinizing the president’s decision, but even moreso now that three servicemembers have been killed and others injured, as video of the president partying at Mar-a-Lago hours after the strike surfaced online.

‘Shameless’: Trump’s Department of Education Didn’t Even Try to Hide Its Motive in a Social Media Post — and Gavin Newsom’s Office Sums It Up in Just Two Words

“Historians will look back on this and wonder how this ever came about,” political commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote on X.

The military strikes against Iran began earlier in the day on February 28, with explosions and coordinated air and missile attacks hitting Tehran and other Iranian cities well before the evening. Trump was physically at Mar-a-Lago when the strikes were launched. The White House has acknowledged he monitored the operation from his Florida estate, and photos shared by the administration show him overseeing the action from there.

Later that night, he did attend or host a MAGA-associated dinner at Mar-a-Lago. It took place after the military action was already underway. Reports have highlighted social gatherings there around 7:30 PM or later, following announcements about the strikes.

BREAKING: Newly released clip of Donald Trump partying at Mar-a-Lago, dancing with his wealthy millionaire and billionaire friends within HOURS of the United States beginning an attack on Iran, including killing young children.



Historians will look back on this and wonder how… pic.twitter.com/ggNtKtE3kX — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 28, 2026

Critics argue that the optics look bad. Trump celebrating or fundraising while a full-blown military offensive is unfolding isn’t going to go down well with many Americans.

“This is absolutely ridiculous. Time to remove him,” one Threads user wrote. “He’s a sociopath,” another person added.

“They don’t care. I don’t want my military kid sacrificing anything for this inept, greedy, selfish, racist administration,” another Threads user wrote.

U.S. Central Command confirmed Sunday that three American service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded during the ongoing military campaign that started at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. Additional troops suffered minor injuries, including concussions and shrapnel wounds, and are either being evaluated or have already returned to duty.

CENTCOM Update



TAMPA, Fla. – As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury.



Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

Defense officials have not released details about the specific engagement that led to the casualties, citing the fluid and active nature of the operation. The names of the deceased service members are being withheld until next-of-kin notifications are complete, in line with Pentagon policy, according to Military.com.