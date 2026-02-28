‘I Knocked Her Out!’: White Shoplifter Attacks Black Woman Filming Her Then Cried to Cops After She Fights Back, Video Shows

A dramatic video captures the moment an accused shoplifter slaps a Black woman and then goes straight to the police after the woman retaliated in self-defense. Though the confrontation occurred a few years ago, viewers can’t get enough of watching “Auntie in beast mode” and are still outraged by the bold weaponization of the police.

When an unidentified shopper was suspected of stealing from a Virginia Beach Walmart Supercenter, good Samaritan Rhoda Young said she pulled out her phone to help gather evidence.

A woman was accused of shoplifting at Walmart. (Photo: Instagram/Rhodayoungtv)

“There was an argument about her shoplifting, so I go ‘I better capture this on tape’… so I was videotaping,” she told a responding officer in the footage. “When she turned around and saw me videotaping, she swung up on me. Hit me. Knocked my phone halfway across the store. Hit my hand.”

After the filmed assault, the ensuing smackdown was not captured on video, but according to the audio recording, Young had no trouble fending off her alleged attacker. “Did you just hit me? Don’t you ever put your hands on me,” she told the humbled woman. “She just hit me, and I knocked her ass out,” she announced to fellow shoppers. “Call the medics!”

Video of the confrontation has recently gone viral again on Instagram, and as one put it in the comments, “She don’t know who she’s dealing with. She picked the right one.”

“That’s how you stand on business!!” cheered people on social media.

When the police arrived — apparently responding to a shoplifting report —the suspect tried to deflect blame, complaining that she had been attacked by Young. When Young approached to tell her side of the story, a second officer intervened, telling her to “stop.”

As a few other Black shoppers stood nearby to corroborate her story, Young broke it down for the officer: “All the employees seen her hit me. And that’s why her face swole up.” Young likely never imagined the video she took of the suspect would help prove her own innocence that day.

As one put it in the comments, “Hitting someone and then running straight to the police after they handle you is crazy.”