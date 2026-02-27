‘A Tragedy in Every Way’: Five Teenagers Broke Into an Oregon Minister’s Home and Shot Him as He Shielded His 4-Year-Old Grandson, Police Say

Five teenagers face felony charges for the murder of a Portland, Oregon, minister who police say was shot in front of his family and died weeks later from his wounds.

Kevin Cooper, 56, died on Dec. 12 from the injuries he sustained after he was shot in his home on Nov. 1.

Kevin Cooper, a minister at People of Purpose Worship Center in Portland, Oregon, died after five teen burglary suspects broke into his home and shot him in front of his family. (Photo: Portland Police Bureau)

In a news release, police say five suspects broke into Cooper’s home and shot him in front of his family members.

Cooper’s brother told local news outlet KOIN that the suspects first knocked and identified themselves as police before breaking down the door and storming the home.

Cooper reportedly rushed to protect his 4-year-old grandson before he was shot.

The 56-year-old was a minister at the People of Portland Worship Center.

The five suspects who were charged in Cooper’s shooting death were initially arrested between November and February on unrelated charges, including attempted murder, assault, and robbery.

But in January, a grand jury indicted them on crimes connected to Cooper’s death and the burglary of his home.

Police say 19-year-old Zyaire Carter and 18-year-old Ty’Davion Burton face first-degree murder charges in connection with Cooper’s death. Jayden Sarinana, 18, and Jordan Perkins, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy were charged with second-degree murder.

Police did not identify the youngest suspect since he is a minor.

Carter and Burton also face four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and menacing, according to KOIN.

Perkins, Sariana and the juvenile suspect were also charged with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and menacing.

Perkins and the 17-year-old each face an additional four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

All five teens also face burglary charges. They pleaded not guilty to all charges and are currently behind bars at local detention centers.

Authorities say more charges could be filed in the case.

Police Chief Bob Day called Cooper’s death “a tragedy in every way,” and said he hopes “that these arrests are a step in healing for his family.”

“Kevin Cooper should still be with his grandchildren, his wife, and his church,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Eric Palmer said. “We look forward to delivering justice for Mr. Cooper’s family, holding these men accountable, and doing our part to prevent further acts of violence.”