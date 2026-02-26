‘Who Feet Are Those?’: Tia Mowry’s New Post with Mystery Man Turns Heads Over One Detail That Fans Calling It a ‘Soft Launch’ After Divorce

Tia Mowry’s been quite busy since she and ex-husband Cory Hardrict finalized their divorce back in 2023.

The actress returned to reality TV in 2024 to star in her own series, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” which showcased her life as a single woman after ending a 14-year marriage. The 47-year-old has also brought her personality and creativity to social media by participating in trends and doing voiceovers or skits, and sharing exposes about her dating life.

Tia Mowry drops steamy new photos of her and her beau three years after divorce fromher ex-husband. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

But that’s not all. The “Sister, Sister” star has made a shocking revelation about her love life.

“I am ready for love,” Mowry captioned a post on her Instagram page on Feb. 25, leaving room for her followers to form their own opinion.

Hours later, she dropped another bombshell post suggesting that she has a new mister in her life.

The post had 20 slides and featured images of Mowry posing on her bed, visiting a museum, taking pictures with her two kids, lying in a red light therapy bed, and many selfies.

“Love. Art. Healing. Memories. collecting moments, not things, was written in the caption.

But a few images stopped people in their tracks. One image shows two sets of feet on a beach, and while one set appeared to be Mowry’s, the other was planted closely behind her, as if someone were cozied up to her. Another image shows “The Game” star participating in the viral trend of eating grapes under the table at midnight on New Year’s Eve for good fortune and a good relationship.

A screenshot of a text read, “Please keep expressing your boundaries with me that helps me keep you feeling safe so thank you.”

It’s unclear who sent the message but it could be the same person who gave her a beanbag that read, “Be mine,” likely for Valentine’s Day that passed.

With no context or full answers, fans began spiraling, looking for clues about the mystery man in Mowry’s post.

One person, wanting to identify the man, wrote, “Now I have to research toes.” Another wondered, “Or… Harpo Who Dat man with his feet in da sand?!?!

A thoughtful user on Threads shared a screenshot referencing Tamera Mowry and her 14-year marriage to a white man. It sounds like there’s some curiosity about the feet in the picture, with suggestions that they might belong to a man of the same background.

“I knew Tia was promoting a possible soft launch with her ‘I’m ready for love’ post yesterday. Now, I just can’t tell if she’s following her sister’s footsteps or if he’s lightskin. Regardless, I hope she’s receiving the love she deserves!” said one person.

Someone else who paid close attention to Mowry’s outfit in images one and seven, where she is wearing a Cleveland Browns sweatshirt and matching tube socks. The comment read, “Browns paraphernalia? Let me find out you have a Cleveland man, lol.”

Others heavily disagreed and believed the feet are not only from a Black man, but that they may belong to her ex. “These are Cory’s feet. I honestly don’t know how I know this but these fit him,” said one person. Another asked, “Who feet are those?”

Tia Mowry does a “soft launch” of her new relationship, prompting fans to search for clues about the mystery man. (Photos: @tiamowry/Instagram)

Mowry’s vulnerable “ready to love” post video opens up with her casually sitting outside, sipping out of a mug, when a text bubble pops up along with a vibration alert.

The text reads, “Hi, Tia. How are you doing? Thinking of you and checking in.”

In the next clip, she switched locations and is this time sitting in a chair inside, where she responds to the text with a voice message saying, “Hey, I’m doing okay. I truly feel like I’m realy taking care of little Tia.”

“You know, these past three years,” Mowry continued, before suddenly admitting that she was “about to cry.” Starting again she said, “I really feel like in these past three years, I have really gotten to know myself. There have been moments of – lots of moments of solitude and silence. But I feel like that is where growth happens.”

The mother of two admitted that she’s done a lot of healing, growing, and reading over the last few years.

She recalled the therapist saying, “And now, it’s time for you to get out there and to apply what you have learned.”

Mowry ended the video with a bombshell statement, pointing back to her original message, “I’m ready. I’m ready to fall in love again. Like, I am ready for love. Yeah. I’m ready.”

Many people speculated that Mowry might be ready to share news about a new relationship. Whether this man is a new flame or her ex, exciting adventures await her!

Shortly after divorcing Hardrict, Mowry revealed that he had been the only person she had been with. During a confessional scene in her reality TV series, she said, “I wasn’t even allowed to date until I was 18 years old. I met Cory when I turned 20 and I lost my virginity at 25. There, I said it! And then we got married! Boom!”

The two were together for over 22 years before calling it quits. They share a son, Cree Hardrict, 14, and a daughter, Cairo Hardrict, 7.

Hardrict has yet to post any updates about his love life, though it may be a while, being that he is a more private person.