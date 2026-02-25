‘I Think I See the Lace’: Trump’s Disheveled Hair Sparks Chatter During Big Night, But Melania’s Close-Up Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy

President Donald Trump has built a reputation as a brash celebrity-turned-politician who enjoys triggering his critics, but he also provides plenty of ammunition to his political adversaries to mock his crude behavior and unkempt appearance.

The 79-year-old agitator’s hairstyle is regularly a target of ridicule. Throughout Trump’s five-decade run as a public figure, his thinning blond comb-over became a signature look that serves as fodder for constant jokes.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump get dragged online for their disheveled hairstyles at the State of the Union Address. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)



While Trump’s messy mane stirs up wisecracks at his expense, fans of first lady Melania Trump routinely praise her polished fashion sense. However, the former model was also recently called out for her hair.

Trump was joined by Melania, 55, at the 2026 State of the Union Address held in the U.S. Capitol building on Feb. 24. The president spent nearly two hours lauding the first year of his second term and venting his frustrations about Democrats.

Before Trump even finished his speech to the nation on Tuesday evening, footage of him appearing disheveled started making the rounds on the internet. The New York City-raised billionaire walked into the House of Representatives Chamber with several strands of hair sticking out.

That bedhead presence sparked reactions on social media, including Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The longtime Trump rival offered the president some advice by tweeting, “Oh no, Donald. You need some of my hair gel!!!”

Other X users chimed in as well. For instance, one person wrote, “Donald Trump is follicularly challenged, and as he enters the State of the Union address, he’s losing the battle. I see makeup [has] held their thunder on pounding his head with hairspray lacquer. His hair appears, like so much of the country, to be in revolt.”

“He looks terrible, I must say,” added another individual on X. The mockery continued on the Threads platform too, with someone expressing, “His hair sticking straight up, nobody bothered to fix his hair, look at this doofus.”

A second Threads lurker wondered, “Did no one comb his hair??” Additionally, one Trump faultfinder suggested the MAGA frontman needed assistance, proposing, “Even his stylist gave up on him.”

The first lady could not escape the online critiques either. A close-up screenshot of Melania’s head from the State of the Union had people questioning if the Slovenian-American immigrant was covering her real hair. “I think I can see the lace front,” one critic said.

“Get me right if I’m wrong, but is she wearing a wig??” asked a Threads poster in response to the image of Melania. One reply to that question read, “No, just extensions badly done.”

Similarly, a Threads user expressed, “I have always thought so. Her hair was always super stringy and flat when she was younger. It generally doesn’t get thicker as we get older. Extensions are another possibility.”

Trump’s five adult children were also present in Washington, DC, to watch their father claim the American economy is “roaring like never before” despite opinion polls showing over 70 percent of the country has a negative view of the president’s economic policies.

Eric Trump, 42, shared a photograph where he is posing with his siblings, Barron, 19, Donald Trump Jr., 48, Ivanka Trump, 44, and Tiffany Trump, 32. However, like with his father and stepmother, Eric was mercilessly trolled for the family picture from SOTU night.

“Dude, are you drunk? What the heck filter did you use on this? It’s so bad,” one person on X joked. Yet another criticizer noted, “This… doesn’t look like a real picture of you guys… everyone is slightly different looking.”

All things considered, Trump and his relatives welcomed widespread sneers on the internet for what many observers viewed as untidy and substandard looks for the president and the first family.