Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ Dominates the Box Office, But Clip of Him Being Mistaken for a Bank Robber Resurfaces, and Fans Say It’s a Reminder of What Fame Can’t Protect You From

A three-year-old video showing acclaimed director Ryan Coogler in handcuffs at a Bank of America branch in Atlanta is being discussed again on social media this week, with some characterizing the episode as a stark reminder of the everyday reality Black Americans face regardless of their status or achievements.

The January 2022 incident, where Coogler was detained while attempting to withdraw money from his own account, has gained renewed attention following the release of his latest film “Sinners,” which opened to critical acclaim this April.

A resurfaced video of Ryan Coogler being detained by police after his bank mistakenly accused him of being a bank robber, reminds people that no Black person is truly safe in America. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

The timing of the clip popping back up is particularly poignant as “Sinners” itself delves into themes of racial injustice, using supernatural horror as a vehicle to explore racism in 1930s Jim Crow Mississippi.

The film critiques exploitation and examines how Black communities are systematically stripped of both cultural identity and economic opportunity – themes that some claim echo disturbingly in Coogler’s personal experience with racial profiling.

“This situation should never have happened,” Coogler told Variety when confirming the incident. “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction, and we have moved on.”

The body camera footage reveals Coogler sitting handcuffed in the back of a police car, explaining that he had been attempting to withdraw $12,000 from his checking account to pay a medical assistant who works for his family.

Concerned about safety while waiting for large sums of cash, he had passed a note requesting a discreet transaction. Despite presenting his California state ID and Bank of America card, the teller, who, notably, was also Black, reported him as a potential bank robber.

“I’m trying to get money out of my own account,” a frustrated Coogler explains to officers in the video. “She got scared when a Black dude handed her a note. I don’t know what else to say.” The video also depicted a Black woman, an apparent bank employee congratulating the police with “good job, officers” as Coogler was being frog-marched out of the branch after cops had handcuffed him while he was waiting at a teller station to complete his transaction.

The incident occurred just years after Coogler had delivered “Black Panther,” the groundbreaking film that became the 21st highest-grossing production in movie history with over $1.276 billion in global box office revenue, according to Box Office Mojo.

It was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won three, including best original score and best costume design, while making history as the first Marvel film to secure an Oscar nomination for best picture.

This jarring contrast between Coogler’s professional success and his treatment as a suspected criminal highlights the social commentary that runs through his filmography, although both the police officers and bank employees in the Atlanta bank incident were African-American.

His breakout film “Fruitvale Station” (2013), which earned over $17 million worldwide, powerfully addressed racial profiling and police brutality through the true story of Oscar Grant III, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by a white police officer in Oakland.

Following the video’s recirculation, social media reactions have been mixed but largely supportive of Coogler.

“Don’t wear a mask into a bank dummy,” wrote one user on X, prompting immediate backlash from others defending the director.

“Bank of America’s a disgrace—profiling Coogler like he’s a criminal for touching his own cash!” one person responded to the footage.

Another connected it to other controversies involving the bank, “Ain’t this the same bank Wendy Williams talmbout chile.”

“The actual director of ‘Fruitville Station’ experiencing this is insane!!!” tweeted another user, noting the tragic irony of a filmmaker who depicted racial profiling becoming its victim.

Bank of America eventually acknowledged their error.

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred,” the institution stated. “It never should have happened, and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler.”

The teller later claimed to investigators that the withdrawal triggered a “high-risk transaction” alert on her computer, and as a pregnant woman, she felt she needed to “protect myself” and “protect my child,” The New York Times reported at the time.

When police arrived, they detained not only Coogler but also two associates waiting for him outside in an SUV, only releasing them after realizing their mistake.

Meanwhile, Coogler continues to make powerful statements through his work.

His latest film, “Sinners,” released in April 2025, has already earned an impressive $287 million worldwide in less than a month – evidence that audiences are connecting with his exploration of how oppression forces the marginalized into difficult choices.

As Coogler himself articulated about “Sinners,” the film examines “the deals people in oppressive situations must rationalize.”

It’s a theme that resonates poignantly with his own experience — a celebrated filmmaker whose acclaim and success couldn’t shield him from being seen as dangerous simply because of his skin color.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder that in America, for many Black citizens, achievement and recognition often still take a backseat to snap judgments based on appearance.