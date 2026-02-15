‘She Told Brian She was Out’: Tensions Boil as Whoopi Goldberg Reaches Her Breaking Point on Set, Forcing Producers to Cut the Cameras

Whoopi Goldberg has perfected the art of the on-air eye roll. But this time, the legendary moderator didn’t just roll her eyes — she nearly rolled out.

At 70, the EGOT winner has moderated conversations about wars, elections, social movements, and presidential scandals. She has sparred with politicians, fact-checked talking points in real time, and shut down chaos at the table with a single look.

Her résumé makes certain celebrity-adjacent detours feel, at least to her, like light lifting. But her patience tends to thin — she doesn’t bother disguising it — no matter who is in the room.

Whoopi Goldberg walked off “The View” after showing visible frustration during a debate about an Olympian’s cheating confession. (Photo by “The View”/YouTube)

During an apparently agonizing Hot Topics discussion about Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid’s affair confession minutes after winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics on “The View” this week, Goldberg struggled to sit upright — and even remain at the table at all — throughout the conversation.

The Olympic drama they were covering had already eclipsed the actual medal. After earning bronze in the men’s 20km biathlon in Italy on Feb. 10, Lægreid stunned reporters by confessing to infidelity during a live interview.

“Six months ago, I met the love of my life, the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life and was unfaithful,” he said in his native language. “I told her about it a week ago. It’s been the worst week of my life. I had the gold medal in life.”

His ex-girlfriend later addressed the situation publicly. “I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it,” she said, according to ESPN, noting she was grateful for support from family and friends.

Norwegian Olympian Sturla Holm Laegreid confessed in a live television interview to cheating on his girlfriend, moments after winning a bronze medal.

Should she forgive him?pic.twitter.com/zSAqvjzCFN — Suki (@ToDearDaughter) February 11, 2026

Back at the table, Goldberg appeared unconvinced that the confession required extended analysis before sharing other parts of his former girlfriend’s published statement, before saying, “I’m confused by all of it,” during Tuesday’s episode.

“The main thing, Whoopi, he’s with the girl six months and he’s cheating on her already,” Joy Behar chimed in.

After listening to everyone’s take on what happened from Behar quoting a biological study to Sarah Haines explaining how this controversy took the attention from the athlete’s teammates, Goldberg shook her head as her cohosts took over. Behar cited biology.

Haines eventually suggested the story “would be a bigger deal if he’d been with her for years.”

Sunny Hostin jokingly said, “He loves her! On the world stage, he apologized for his behavior! Why doesn’t she take him back?”

According to People, as the show only posted edited clips of the segment on YouTube, Ana Navarro tried to keep the moderator engaged: “Stay with us, Whoopi! Stay with us!”

That encouragement didn’t last long.

At one point, Goldberg rotated in her chair and attempted to rise, then began banging on the table as she told someone off-camera, “I’m out,” using her thumb to point in that direction. The audience erupted in laughter as she hovered between sitting and standing.

“Whoopi, you’re excused. You’re excused from this conversation. Take a nap,” Behar said.

“Please, yes,” Goldberg replied, before ending the debate altogether. “You know what? I’ll get this all straightened out. We’ll be right back.”

The show then cut to a commercial while online viewers went into chatter mode about the whole segment.

“Whoopi nearly walked out of The View? AGAIN???” one People reader wrote about the Oscar-winning actress and host.

Another added, “I agree it is a silly conversation. He made an international spectacle of a six months relationship regardless of cheating during it or not it is absurd. The love of his life after six months of infatuation is a stretch. Cheating is a stretch, but bringing it to international TV is absurd. I agree I would leave the table too.”

Entertainment Weekly readers weighed in as well.

“Whoppi, you get paid well enough to tolerate any B.S,” one reader said in part.

“It was funny, she told Brian she was out .lol,” another shared, referring to”The View” producer, Brian Teta.

Others supported her reaction: “Whoopi is right. It’s a bad story to cover when there are more interesting Olympic stories.”

The episode also echoed a November 2025 on-air moment when Goldberg bristled at a producer’s correction over her autopen joke. After reading the note, she fired back, “It was a joke!” and added, “The hardest thing about this job now is no one understands nuance.”

Thursday’s segment did not end in a full walk-off. But between the Olympic confession and the abrupt commercial break, Goldberg once again made something clear in her own way — sometimes the moderator is ready to medal in patience, and sometimes she’s ready to clock out.