‘Wait a Minute’: Whoopi Goldberg Thought Her Loose Link to Epstein Was Behind Her — Until an On-Air Slip Had Viewers Look Closer at Her Inner Circle

Whoopi Goldberg‘s name is among hundreds that appear in Jeffrey Epstein files, which were unloaded by the Department of Justice.

“The View” host is among the many celebrities involved in the case, and she addressed the alarming, sensationalized revelations about her on the daytime talk show. However, her effort to clear the smoke may have fanned more rumors.

Whoppis Goldberg does damage control after her name popped up in the Epstein files released by the DOJ. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

‘You Think She Means?’: MAGA Erupts After Whoopi Goldberg Demands Trump Be Booted from Office After His ‘Embarrassing’ Speech

The EGOT winner claims she never interacted with the disgraced financier during the Feb. 17 taping. Goldberg’s attempt at being transparent included a graphic of the email for the audience to view, as well as an explanation to end speculation about her personally knowing the convicted offender.

The May 2013 message reveals someone in the actress’s circle reached out to him about borrowing his private aircraft. The individual explained that Whoopi “needs a plane to get to Monaco. John Lennon’s Charity is paying for it. They don’t want to charter so they are looking for private owners… Would you want to offer the GII?”

Epstein responded, “No thanks.”

“When I tell you people are trying to turn me into — I wasn’t his girlfriend. I wasn’t his friend. I was not only too old,” the “Ghost” actress began. Co-host Joy Behar interjected, “Trump is on the list 38,000 times, come on.”

President Donald Trump also appears in pages of files despite his denying any involvement in the deceased socialite’s trafficking activities and visits to the predator’s private island.

Goldberg refused to comment on the president’s scandal, stating, “Well, I can’t speak to him, but I’m speaking about me because I’m getting dragged. People actually believe that I was with him. It’s like, honey, come on.”

President Donald Trump’s name was mentioned in the Epstein files along with Whoopi Goldberg, who got an email from Epstein about a plane. (Photos by (by Alex Wong/Getty Images; “The View”/YouTube Screenshot)

According to the entertainer, the latter couldn’t be further from the truth, given that her love life has been documented by tabloids. She was married thrice, to Alvin Martin, David Chassen, and Lyle Trachtenberg. Actor Ted Danson is also among her list of lovers.

“Every man that I’ve ever been with, you’ve known about him because either the [National] Enquirer wrote about it; people wrote about this stuff. So no, I never had this — and no, I didn’t get on the plane. ‘Cause you know what I would have to do to get on the plane?”

Sara Haines answered, “Fly,” alluding to the actress’ well-known phobia she battled from 1978 to 2009, although she is still not a frequent flyer. “She’s a bus babe,” added Haines before explaining that countless people appear in the documents due to third parties and because “wealthy, famous people often cross, and especially in social circles.”

However, the jury is divided on what to make of her admission. On X, a user tweeted, “lol, lookie lookie, whoopies name is on the list and all of a sudden it’s don’t judge me until I can get the facts out. Hypocrisy at its finest.”

A second person commented, “So, Whoopi needed a plane to travel to Monaco and asked if she could use one of his planes? What was her motivation? What’s wrong with flying commercial or asking any of the many people she knows who have planes that could be used in a trans-atlantic flight? Another said, “Well no way would I believe she was one of his girls.”

A fan on Instagram accepted the explanation and wrote, “I like she’s being transparent, and honest.” But doubts lingered on. “Why didn’t she speak up sooner? Clearly, she wasn’t being transparent,” read another reaction.

Another said, “Wait a minute…..so you can actually be in the files and NOT have done anything wrong???? Weird, huh?”

Still, many fans believe Goldberg’s account that he never met with Epstein or had any dealings with him, unlike Trump or other celebrities mentioned in the files.

Dear media:



I hope you know, when pedophile protectors like trump and Karoline Leavitt say they're "moving on" from the Epstein files, that means you should be even MORE persistent in asking questions about it.



NON STOP.

EVERY FUCKING DAY. pic.twitter.com/sawbw4r44x — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 10, 2026

Last summer, Goldberg insisted “the public just feels genuinely lied to,” as Trump tried to delay the files. “We know Epstein was a really bad dude, we know he committed crimes… it’s not going to go away,” she said at the time.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt motioned that the deep-dive into documents ended with the release in early February, but the scandal continues to be a hot topic.