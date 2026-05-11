‘He’s Slurring’: Trump Says He’s the ‘Father of Fertility,’ Then Freezes When Asked About His IVF Plan, Hands the Question Off to Woman Nearby, But He Doesn’t Let Her Speak

President Donald Trump called himself the “father of fertility” on Monday while promoting his administration’s new push to expand access to fertility care and IVF during a Maternal Health Care Event in the Oval Office.

Trump met with IVF advocates and health leaders on May 11, where he praised efforts to make fertility treatments more affordable for families struggling to have children.

President Donald Trump speaks at an event on maternal healthcare in the Oval Office of the White House on May 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration recently launched Moms.gov, a website to help provide resources to expecting women and their families. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

While speaking at the event, Trump recalled a conversation with Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt about concerns over an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that raised questions about the legality of IVF treatments.

“She said, ‘Sir, we have to do something,’” Trump said. “And I’m a quick study. So I learned everything there is to learn in about three to four minutes, and I became the father of fertility.”

The remark quickly drew attention online.

The Trump administration also announced a proposed new rule that would expand fertility coverage options in health insurance plans. Officials said the coverage would work similarly to dental or vision insurance and help women identify fertility issues earlier in the process.

“This will hopefully reduce the number of couples who need to resort to IVF, because challenges can be identified and addressed early in the process,” Trump said.

He added that the new benefit could lower fertility care costs and help increase birth rates in the United States.

During the event, Trump also appeared momentarily confused when a reporter asked a question about the proposal. Instead of answering directly, he turned to philanthropist Olivia Walton, who was standing beside him in the Oval Office, and asked her to respond.

“A lot of women out there either work part-time or self-pay for insurance. Is there an option for cheaper IVF options for those women?” the reporter asked Trump.

“And what would you like to know?” the president asked, appearing disoriented. “Olivia, can you answer that question, please?

Walton began answering the question, but Trump kept interrupting her before she eventually passed the question along to Alabama Republican Sen. Katie Britt.

The Trump administration’s proposed a new rule makes coverage more affordable through employer health plans. The proposal follows Trump’s executive order supporting broader IVF access. Officials say many workers currently lack fertility coverage through their jobs.

The rule would create a new category of health benefits focused on infertility care, with lifetime coverage capped at $120,000 per family member. Employers would also be required to clearly explain the fertility benefits offered to workers.

“Trump doesn’t know what IVF is? Neither does his staff. That was a none answer,” one viewer said. “He’s slurring and can’t think straight. We deserve so much better,” another person added.

“He has no clue what’s happening,” another viewer said.