‘Sick Broad’: OnlyFans Model Who Stabbed Boyfriend to Death Makes Kissy Faces, Sticks Out Tongue During Court Hearing

An OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend appeared in court for a motions hearing, where she was seen blowing kisses and making faces.

Courtney Clenney will stand trial this spring on murder charges for the stabbing death of 27-year-old Christian “Toby” Obumseli.

Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumsel (Photos: Instagram/Courtney Clenney, Facebook/Christian Obumseli)

The 29-year-old OnlyFans and Instagram model with millions of followers faces second-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing Obumseli to death at a Miami apartment the couple shared in April 2022.

‘I Can’t Understand Why’: Black Woman Found Dead In Basement of Brooklyn Apartment Building Raises Alarms When Family Learns Grisly Details

She flew to Hawaii after the deadly stabbing and, four months later, was extradited to Florida, where she was charged. She pleaded not guilty and claimed that she threw a knife at Obumseli in self-defense. Her defense attorneys say that Clenney is a victim of domestic abuse and maintain that Obumseli was the aggressor in the relationship.

However, an examination of Obumseli’s body revealed that he suffered multiple scars, and his fatal injuries were caused by a downward plunge with the knife, which hit an artery.

She has remained in jail since her extradition.

As she awaited the start of her motions hearing, Clenney began playful and cheeky faces in court, sticking out her tongue and pursing her lips.

Sick broad. Does she think she’s going to get hanky panky in prison? And that’s not a “model” — muttBunch (@muttBunch) February 20, 2026

During the proceedings, Clenney’s defense attorney requested that the court strike one of the prosecution’s expert witnesses due to a personal relationship he shared with the defense’s proposed expert witness.

The witnesses, Dr. Michael Bannon and Dr. Lenore Walker, were involved in a civil case more than 20 years ago in which Bannon sued Walker for defamation, according to Court TV.

The pair reached a settlement that required that they never personally malign each other.

Walker testified that Bannon’s involvement in Clenney’s case would make her uncomfortable, but Bannon told the court he saw no reason they both couldn’t be involved if they acted professionally.

Judge Andrea Wolfson denied the defense’s motion, allowing Bannon to take part in the trial.

Prosecutors also sought to show the jury recordings that Obumseli secretly made of Clenney without her knowledge. Clenney’s defense argued that the recordings shouldn’t be shown since they were covertly made.

The judge approved the defense’s motion to exclude most of the recordings, but allowed ones made on the apartment’s balcony and in the building’s lobby to be used, ruling there’s no expectation of privacy in those areas.

Clenney’s trial will begin in March.