‘I Can’t Wait for Her Trial’: Karoline Leavitt Tries to Rip an Enemy to Pieces and It Spirals Out of Control —Until She Blurts Out the One Thing That Blows Up Trump’s War Story

President Donald Trump has a habit of speaking first and letting the explanations come later. When his remarks spark confusion, outrage or both, the task of translating what he meant usually falls to the person standing behind the White House podium.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has become well acquainted with that assignment. But every so often, the effort to clarify the president’s message only throws the entire situation into deeper chaos.

A resurfaced campaign clip sparks online chatter fixated on Karoline Leavitt’s lips then versus now. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The latest example exploded online this week after Leavitt unleashed a fiery demand that ABC News retract a report about a potential Iranian attack against the United States.

Instead, critics say the post ended up blowing a hole straight through one of Trump’s central justifications for going to war.

‘Unbelievable’: Trump Starts Asking What Sounds Like an Innocent Question — Then What He Says Next Has Viewers Convinced They Just Watched a Chilling Idea Form in Real Time

The controversy began after ABC News reported that an FBI bulletin sent to California law enforcement described intelligence suggesting Iran had considered launching a surprise drone attack from an unidentified offshore vessel targeting the West Coast.

But the alert also noted that the intelligence was unverified and offered no concrete details about the timing, method or targets of such an attack.

Leavitt seized on that missing context and demanded a retraction.

On the left is the way ABC (or their source) reported the FBI alert.



On the right is the actual FBI alert that went to JTFF partners.



You will notice the word left out —“Unverified.” https://t.co/zSBHObisAI pic.twitter.com/XEZPeNKmDA — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) March 12, 2026

“This post and story should be immediately retracted by ABC News for providing false information to intentionally alarm the American people,” she wrote in a social media post Thursday.

“They wrote this based on one email that was sent to local law enforcement in California about a single, unverified tip. The email even states the tip was based on unverified intelligence. Yet ABC News left out this critical fact in their story! WHY?”

She then added a line that quickly became the focal point of the controversy.

“TO BE CLEAR: No such threat from Iran to our homeland exists, and it never did.”

ABC News later updated its story to clarify that the intelligence referenced in the bulletin was unverified and added the relevant language from the alert.

But Leavitt’s declaration spread rapidly across social media — and critics immediately noticed a problem.

For weeks, Trump has repeatedly argued that the United States launched its attacks on Iran to stop an imminent threat against Americans.

“I’ll give you the best reason of all,” Trump said when asked about the rationale for the strikes. “Within a week, they would’ve attacked us, 100%. They were ready.”

On Wednesday, Trump was asked whether he had been briefed on how many Iranian sleeper cells might be inside the United States.

“We know where most of them are,” he replied. “We’ve got our eye on all of them — I think.”

Which is one of many reasons why Leavitt’s blunt declaration immediately ignited a firestorm online.

“Your boss said just last night to an interviewer that there are Iranian sleeper cells in the U.S., that we know who they are and where they are,” one user wrote on X. “Do you actually not know what he’s telling the press?”

Another reaction cut even more directly to the contradiction.

Right but now they see that even the boomers on FB won't believe this ridiculous false flag so they gotta walk back 😂 — Jane (@5RandomName5) March 12, 2026

“Nice of you to admit this,” one post read. “So why did Trump start a war with Iran?”

“This will be the screenshot we see when these people are brought to court,” another user wrote. “Talk about incriminating.”

A handful of defenders attempted to argue that Leavitt’s statement was being misinterpreted and was only referring to the specific drone threat described in the FBI alert.

“She’s clearly talking about the drone strike rumor on California,” one commenter wrote.

“No such threat’ is specifically addressing the possibility of a drone attack on the west coast from an Iranian naval ship,” the user wrote. “Nice try though.”

But those explanations quickly ran into pushback.

“So the story is the FBI warned California of possible terror attacks because of the Iran war and Leavitt is saying it’s not true because the FBI only warned California of terror attacks because of the Iran war,” one response read. “Do I have that right?”

The exchange only fueled the broader perception online that the administration’s messaging about the war had become increasingly tangled.

It also wasn’t the first time Leavitt has found herself scrambling to interpret one of Trump’s more dramatic statements.

Last week, the press secretary tried to clarify what the president meant when he demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” a phrase that normally signals the complete defeat of a nation in war.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Leavitt suggested the term did not necessarily mean Iran would formally surrender, but rather that the United States would decide when Tehran no longer posed a threat.

“When he as commander in chief determines that Iran no longer poses a threat to the U.S. and the goals of Operation Epic Fury have been fully realized, then Iran will essentially be in a place of unconditional surrender whether they say it themselves or not,” she said.

The explanation sparked another wave of reactions online.

“I don’t think ‘unconditional surrender’ means what Leavitt thinks it means,” one user wrote. Another asked bluntly, “How does she say all this with a straight face?”

Another user wrote simply: “I can’t wait for her trial”.

The pattern has left critics arguing that the administration’s explanations of the war’s objectives often shift depending on the moment — with Leavitt frequently tasked with trying to reconcile Trump’s sweeping claims with a more detailed policy explanation.