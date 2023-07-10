‘She’s Innocent’: OnlyFans Model Who Stabbed Boyfriend to Death Wants ‘Case Resolved as Soon as Possible;’ Attorneys Say They Have Witnesses Lined Up That Will Support Her Claims of Domestic Abuse

Attorneys for Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli, have asked for a swift resolution to the case and say they are ready to prove that she is the victim who was defending herself against an aggressor.

Clenney, currently facing second-degree murder, has 2 million followers on Instagram, but her last post was in March 2022, weeks before she stabbed Obumseli to death.

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli. (Photo: Instagram)

Her attorneys Frank Prieto and Sabrina Puglisi have argued that she acted in self-defense after long enduring abuse from her boyfriend. However, video footage shows Clenney beating Obumseli in a rage in an elevator some six weeks before his death.

“Shut up and let me slap you, dumb a–!” Clenney yells to Obumseli in one clip. The model, who is white, also calls Obumseli the N-word.

Yet, Prieto told a judge during a July 7 status hearing on the case that they are preparing a vigorous defense for Clenney, including presenting defense witnesses who will testify about her being a victim of domestic violence and support that her actions were taken in self-defense to protect her own life.

Clenney, 27, did admit to stabbing Obumseli at their Miami apartment in April 2022, but she maintains that she had no choice but to defend herself. She is currently being held in a pre-trial detention center without bond as she awaits trial. Clenney’s legal team suggests that the trial is unlikely to begin this year.

Puglisi expressed Clenney’s eagerness to defend herself in court and shed light on another aspect of her relationship with Obumseli.

“As you can imagine, she wants to get this case resolved as soon as possible. Especially since she’s innocent in this case, but she understands you have to be patient, there is a process, the system has to do what it has to do,” Puglisi said.

Obumseli’s family has repeatedly disputed Clenney’s claims and argues that Obumseli experienced domestic abuse at the hands of the internet vixen. Obumseli’s father has filed a wrongful death suit claiming the model’s negligence led to his son’s death.