‘What Every Black Person Is Thinking’: Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo Didn’t Flinch at White Man’s Racial Outburst, But Jamie Foxx Said What They Couldn’t

Jamie Foxx may be yelling out “Gang Gang” for a different reason after saying what everyone is thinking about the racist controversy that unfolded during the 2026 BAFTA awards.

Tourette syndrome advocate John Davidson is not being allowed to hide behind his disorder after derailing the ceremony with his disruptions in London on Feb. 22. And those furious over the incident are not accepting the BBC’s apology for its poor handling.

“Sinner” stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo held theit composure during encounter with racist man. (Photos by Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Druski)

Davidson prompted backlash when his tics targeted “Sinners” actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo with the N-word.

The man was a guest, having inspired the BAFTA-nominated biopic “I Swear,” about his struggle living with a condition that can cause involuntary movements and sounds. He previously admitted the slur is one of his tics, but claimed, “I hate racists… You just can’t control what’s not supposed to be said.”

The two dapper Oscar-nominated men were on stage presenting the first award of the evening for best visual effects to “Avatar: Fire and Ash” when the N-word was yelled out from the audience.

Jordan clenched his jaw and froze while Lindo paused, briefly swiping his tongue to the side of his mouth and flashing his eyes in the direction of the outburst before reading from the teleprompter.

Audible gasps were heard coming from the audience. Host Alan Cumming told them, “You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some… Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

THE WAY MICHEAL B. JORDAN FROZE AFTER THAT 😭 pic.twitter.com/Wx1UDZv9UK — 🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) February 22, 2026

He later stressed that those with the conjoint have “no control over their language,” adding, “We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

Shock evolved into rage when the clip began circulating online. “He was thinking it and the Tourette’s forced it out of him smh,” said one person. A second reaction reads, “Delroy nearly said something it took the blood of Jesus for him not to respond.”

Foxx commented, “Out of all the words, you could’ve said Tourette’s makes you say that? Nah he meant that s–t. Unacceptable,” under an IG post. His remarks, though, backfired. X users tweeted, “They might cancel him for this,” and “Had no problem listening to the n word coming from DiCaprio when he was being paid for it tho.”

Foxx candidly recalled how he encouraged Leonardo DiCaprio to call him the N-word while filming “Django,” resurfacing as proof of his selective outrage.

In his defense, a fan wrote, “Y’all really tryna cancel Jamie Foxx for thinking what every other black [person] is thinking. His white ass knew what the f–k he was doing. Foh with this s–t.

Frustrations further heightened when “Sinners” production designer Hannah Beachler exposed more of Davidson’s racist behavior. “It happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to the dinner after the show,” she tweeted.

Beachler continued, “And a third time at a Black woman… I know she must handle this with grace and continued to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of ‘if you were offended’ at the end of the show. Of course we were offended.”

Davidson also reportedly shouted, “Shut the f—k up,” “F—k you,” and more throughout the pre-taped show.

In their apology, the BBC said, “We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will not be removed from the reruns on BBC iPlayer.” They later claimed production did not hear the slur in real-time due to outside noise. Davidson left midway through the show.

The ceremony aired on a two-hour delay. According to one person, “They should’ve paused and had him removed before continuing.”

Another said, “Unacceptable! Whether that man can control it or not he’s used to shouting it when he sees black people. This was taught and intentional. No empathy!”

“I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning,” said Davison in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. He hopes people don’t think, “My tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs.”

In response to his long-winded response, one person replied, “I’m reading this statement and not seeing any form of apology in here,” while another said, “Because there’s none.”

Lindo affirmed that he and Jordan “did what we had to do” when speaking to Vanity Fair about the controversy at the Warner Bros. afterparty. He also wished that “someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterwards.”

“Sinners” has been on a historical awards season run with its 13 BAFTA nominations, the second-most nominated film, director Ryan Coogler‘s original screenplay win, and its record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations.