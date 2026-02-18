‘Senile Old Fool’: Trump Tries to Trash AOC and Gavin Newsom, Gives Hillary Clinton a Backhanded Compliment But Stumbles on one Crucial Detail

President Donald Trump spent Monday night attacking his political rivals, calling their appearances at the Munich Security Conference a “bad look” for the United States.

But in the same breath, he accidentally highlighted his own incompetence by making an embarrassing mistake, then pivoted to a bewildering compliment for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that left viewers scratching their heads.

President Donald Trump takes questions from members of the media during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on January 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It was yet another bumbling press gaggle aboard Air Force One, where Trump clumsily targeted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, delivering an attack that collapsed under its own weight, with many wondering if it was a senior moment from Trump after he mixed up two European cities, located in two different countries.

“I watched AOC answering questions in Munich. This was not a good look for the United States,” Trump croaked. “I watched Gavin Newscum answering questions in Genev—Munich, and this was a bad look for our country. … These two people are incompetent, and at least Hillary’s competent.” He continued, “She’s just Trump deranged. She was so deranged. She is an angry woman. But I watched the other two speaking and answering basic questions.”

Trump: I watched AOC answering questions in Munich. I watched Gavin Newscum answering questions in Genev—Munich. This was a bad look for the US. These two people are incompetent. At least Hillary was competent. She’s just Trump deranged. She is an angry woman. pic.twitter.com/Zu2FB6FXpi — Acyn (@Acyn) February 17, 2026

Munich is a city in Germany, and Geneva is a city in Switzerland. The two cities are 365 miles away from each other.

Speaking Saturday in Munich, Clinton argued that Trump’s leadership is actively damaging the United States and its standing abroad. The former first lady made the remarks during a sharp exchange with Czech Deputy Prime Minister Petr Macinka, who took a pro-Trump position.

Clinton pushed back forcefully, accusing Trump of having “betrayed the West” by abandoning core democratic values, international agreements, and human rights, while modeling his leadership after authoritarian figures such as Vladimir Putin.

“He’s betrayed human values,” Clinton said. “He’s betrayed the NATO charter, the Atlantic Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. … None of us in this room, including all of us on this panel, would choose to live under a regime that was so unaccountable that it could act with impunity the way that Putin does, except that is who Trump is modeling himself after.”

The exchange highlighted a rivalry that stretches back more than a decade and intensified during the bitter 2016 presidential race, when Clinton and Trump faced off in unusually hostile debates. That animosity has persisted well beyond the election.

At one point, Macinka told Clinton, “I think you really don’t like him.”

“You know, that is absolutely true,” Clinton replied. “But not only do I not like him, but I don’t like what he’s actually doing to the United States and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think there is something good that will come of it.”

Trump had not responded to Clinton’s latest remarks as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, it was Trump’s misstep over the conference location that drew mockery online, with social media seizing on the slip with typical ferocity.

“Batsh—t mental,” one post read on X.

Another commenter noted: “The narcissist that he is, he cannot see that he is the problem. He is a bad look for our country.”

One remarked, “Same Trump playbook. What he accuses others of is TRUE about him.”

“That senile old fool just says the same sh– over and over,” another person wrote.

Despite the criticisms, Trump’s critique of Ocasio-Cortez touched on issues some Democrats privately acknowledge. The New York congresswoman stumbled during a question about U.S. military commitment to Taiwan and incorrectly placed Venezuela “below the equator,” though the country sits in the Northern Hemisphere.

Critics on the right, including Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, Fox News host Sean Hannity, and commentator Benny Johnson, seized on these moments as evidence of her lack of foreign policy experience.

“It was a beauty pageant to show that she had some chops about international issues, and she showed a complete lack of chops about international issues,” said New York Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf. “She’s not ready for prime time on the international stage,” he added, noting that if she runs for president, “she’s now given the opposition tons of ammunition to destroy her.”

Not everyone agreed. Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright defended Ocasio-Cortez, framing the criticism as politically motivated attacks rather than substantive assessments of her expertise.

“She’s politically vocal and she sticks her head up. They cannot find an answer or solution to her. So their answer is to try to demonize her [and] make racial, disrespectful, derogatory comments of and around her and about her,” Seawright said, according to The Hill.

For her part, Ocasio-Cortez has leaned into the international stage, stressing that bringing progressive policies into global discussions is part of a larger mission.

Speaking at Technische Universität Berlin, she said, “Progressive foreign policy has not been represented internationally in a very long time, if not ever, and I felt that it was very important to start bringing that into spaces of power.”

Newsom used his own Munich appearance to highlight perceived weaknesses in U.S. leadership under Trump.

“They see us as a wrecking ball,” he told CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “They see us as unreliable, and a lot of them think irrevocable. They don’t think we’ll ever come back to our original form.” He added, “Trump is temporary. He’ll be gone in a matter of years. States like California are permanent. We’re reliable, stable partners.”

Social media observers weighed in on Newsom’s performance, too. “AOC and Newsom we’re very articulate and on point. Also, extremely well received. The current United States government is the enemy of democracy everywhere,” one post read.

Some strategists drew historical parallels. Basil Smikle, former executive director of the New York State Democratic Party, compared Ocasio-Cortez’s emerging global presence to Barack Obama’s early international engagements as a senator.

“There [was] this real appetite for American leadership at home and abroad, and [Obama] was a unifying voice at a point where there’s a tremendous amount of anger, disappointment, fear and uncertainty. And I think that’s the role that, in many ways, AOC is playing for a different generation, for a younger generation of Democrat, the younger generation of politicians,” Smikle said.