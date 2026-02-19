‘Does He Know Where He Is?’: Trump Derails His Own Speech with Mix-Up, Then Slaps a Woman In the Audience with a Bizarre ‘Pet Name’

President Donald Trump built his political career on his gift for charismatic, bombastic speeches, but in recent years, the MAGA leader has seemed to lose that shrewd gift of gab that catapulted him to the White House.

Trump, 79, is now more likely to mispronounce or make up words, confuse obvious details, and go on extended tangents that often leave viewers scratching their heads and rolling their eyes. His diminishing fluency and clairty was on display at a Black History Month reception.

Donald Trump’s Black History Month event gets overshadowed by his remarks about Christmas. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The event was held in the White House’s East Room on Feb. 18. Trump invited several of his prominent Black supporters, including Dr. Alveda King, a niece of civil rights movement icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Dr. Alveda King, thank you, darling. Thank you. You’ve been with me from day one, right? Day one, she’s been there. She’s been fighting for me, and I fight for her. I don’t have to do too much fighting for her. She takes care of herself. Thank you,” Trump said to King, 75, who was seated in the audience.

The president paused for a moment before adding, “We can say merry Christmas is right. Thank you.”

Trump mentioning the December holiday in February caused confusion as social media users questioned why the nearly 80-year-old grandfather blurted out that sentence.

“Does he know where he is?” one person on Threads wondered. A second person joked, “He thinks every day is Christmas, but only for the presents.”

A more triggered comment read, “I’m more creeped out by him calling her pet names and making that [skeevy] moaning sound.”

People further examined Trump’s voice and language as one person noticed, “He sounds so weak. He is declining fast and should not be in charge of an entire country.”

As King was being honored by Trump, the Fox News contributor could be heard yelling, “We can say merry Christmas!” first. Conservatives have insisted for decades that the festive season commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ was supposedly under attack, despite critics saying the so-called “War on Christmas” is greatly exaggerated.

Trump is leaning into right-wing narratives, claiming Christian values, as well as his rhetoric at the White House podium, often sparks heated responses. He likely enjoyed calling another woman “darling” because he doesn’t use the term at home.

When he told Cabinet members that Melania Trump calls him “darling” at home, no one believed him, not even social media. He admitted her disdain for the construction at the White House because of his massive ballroom addition to the East Wing. When she asked, “Darling, could you turn off the pile drivers?” Trump told her no due to the progress on his ballroom.

But people were more taken aback by the large crowd of Black people who showed up at the White House just weeks after Trump admitted he was the “least racist president” America has ever seen.

“Let’s talk about the fact that they found this many Black people to attend this [Black History Month] event and enthusiastically clap,” read one reply.

In addition to King, the reception featured appearances by Black Trump advocates like Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner and a D.C-based grandmother who previously testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in 2025.

Forlesia Cook lost her grandson, 22-year-old Marty William McMillan Jr., to gun violence in 2017. “I love him, I don’t want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff,” Cook said to loud applause from Trump supporters. “And don’t be looking at me on the news, hating on me, because I’m standing up for somebody that deserves to be stood up for. Get off the man’s back!”

🚨Washington, D.C. resident Forlesia Cook defends President Trump at the Black History Month reception: "I don't want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff … Get off the man's back, let him do his job." pic.twitter.com/r0O5JQ3JTy — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) February 18, 2026

The White House Black History Month celebration took place just weeks after Trump faced widespread backlash, even from members of his own party, for posting an offensive video depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes.

Since his second term in office began in January 2025, his administration has been tainted by his constant sharing of racist memes, countless gaffes at other Republican and Democrat officials, repeatedly falling asleep in meetings, and having an odd obsession with mentioning Barack Obama and stairs in his speeches. With cameras rolling, everywhere he goes, it’s mix-up will likely go viral as well.