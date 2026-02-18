‘Love That Stormy Detail’: Trump Floated Through a Parade as a Jaw-Dropping Spectacle, and One Hilarious Detail Revives a Chapter He Forgets

Donald Trump may have a huge following at home, but across parts of Europe, the public’s reaction to him is wary at best.

Despite having two wives of Eastern European descent and a mother who immigrated from Scotland, the 79-year-old president has struggled to win over large swaths of the continent.

Donald Trump was turned in the biggest punchline during Germany’s recent parade featuring floats of his wide body and face. Photo credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

This Presidents Day, that tension was impossible to ignore as he was turned into the biggest spectacle and punchline of them all. For years, Trump has insisted he is respected on the world stage. Yet snapshots from global gatherings have sometimes told a different story.

Recirculating images from Davos, Switzerland, often revive memories of the 2017 G20 summit, when he appeared seated beside empty chairs while other leaders moved around behind him. The running joke was that people must not have wanted to be near the United States president.

Now Germany’s Rosenmontag Carnivals have stepped in to reveal their international disdain by spectacularly satirizing the American president.

Millions filled the streets of Cologne, Düsseldorf, and Mainz for the centuries-old parades known for mocking political figures, with Trump as the undeniable star this year.

Serving as a reminder of his past, one float depicted him without pants, emblazoned with a bold “Stormy” tattoo across his thigh — a pointed reference to his hush money conviction involving a woman from his past, Stormy Daniels. The carnival designers didn’t hold back, having the fake Trump in a suggestive pose with his tongue wagging out as he groped the Statue of Liberty, whose mouth was sealed with red MAGA tape.

The image spread across social media within hours.

“Germany knows how to TROLL Trump… and the Stormy tattoo is the cherry on top. Funniest thing I’ve seen all day,” one user wrote.

Germany knows how to TROLL Trump… and the Stormy tattoo is the cherry on top. Funniest thing I've seen all day.

Another added, “They know how to do it in Europe!”

The jokes continued, bringing in his well-documented appetite for pretty younger women.

“Lady Liberty might be a little too old for Trump,” one person joked online.

Another followed up with “Love the Stormy tat detail. Germany, you are very creative, your ‘respect’ is awesome, we echo it down here.”

According to The Daily Beast, elsewhere in the parade, a float portrayed him punching a black-eyed Jesus Christ, with “ICE” printed on his butt and his sleeve as Jesus’ garment read “Love & humanity.”

Another exaggerated effigy featured his backside stamped with lipstick marks labeled as coming from U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, FIFA, and the European Union.

Reactions ranged from amused to wary.

One person escalated the sarcasm: “Germany better get ready for Trump’s 1000% tariffs if this video is real.”

It's an old tradition going back to the time Cologne was occupied by French troops. No Kings.

And perhaps the sharpest jab read, “Trump: ‘I am respected by the entire world.’ Meanwhile, at Germany’s infamous Rose Monday carnival parade… they have a better sense of reality.”

Stormy Daniels added another layer to the moment, particularly since she has been making headlines recently.

As first lady Melania Trump promoted her documentary “Melania,” Daniels accused her of borrowing the black-and-white, face-centered aesthetic from her own 2024 film “Stormy.”

“The movie posters may look strangely similar, but the [premiere] of my documentary sure looks different,” Daniels posted on Threads, sharing video of a packed SXSW crowd.

Others float have fake animals such as pandas, a walrus, and a giant blue whale biting on an American flag.

When a fan floated the idea of re-releasing “Stormy” to compete directly, the former model replied, “OMG! Especially since they tried to stop mine from coming out at all. But… you just gave me an idea.” The carnival’s thigh tattoo suddenly felt less random and more culturally timed.

By the end of the holiday, the parade floats, the online pile-on, and Daniels’ nickname on the presidential leg merged into one viral storyline. The “Stormy” tattoo wasn’t subtle, and neither was the message: no matter how much he wants to be admired by Europeans, many of them just don’t like him.

Whether he responds or ignores, the images are everywhere. And once they hit his feed the joke won’t be hard to understand.