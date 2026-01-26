‘Hideous and Tacky’: Trump’s New Portrait Sparks Backlash as Critics Call It Disturbing Proof of a ‘Brainwashed’ Bubble Around Him

A painter shared his latest portrait of Donald Trump on X, and the way he depicted him is unusual, to say the least.

The artist’s name is Jon McNaughton, and he’s known for his unflattering art of former President Barack Obama titled “Obamanation.” The painting shows the former president smiling as Osama bin Laden appears to be burning a bible and a depressed looking unemployed worker holds a “Need Work” sign.

However, it’s McNaughton’s latest depiction of Trump and his administration that has folks on the internet hollering.

A painting of Donald Trump and his MAGA gestapo squad has the internet on fire. Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

The MAGA artist shared both a picture of the painting and a video featuring close-ups set to the song “Who Wants to Live Forever” by the Tenors. McNaughton shared a caption noting the portrait is called “MAGA Symphony.”

“My new painting ‘MAGA Symphony.’ It’s the sound of a nation waking up and remembering who it is,” he wrote. “When Americans pull together and trust a shared vision, they create something strong, lasting, and bigger than any one person. This is the MAGA symphony of our time.

Trump is depicted as a maestro, standing on a podium, conducting an orchestra composed of members of his crew. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is wearing all white and is playing a harp, and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is playing the violin.

Melania Trump made the cut as well, and she is playing a cello in the painting, as is Vice President JD Vance.

Trump’s sons, Don Jr., Eric, and Barron — looking extremely bored — are each playing a bass, and billionaire Elon Musk is wearing shades and excitedly playing an electric guitar as several American flags surround the stage.

🤣 Elon in the back whooping it up on the electric guitar and Barron with the same mortified look on his face like the inauguration.

The painting quickly received attention after it was shared on X, and folks had a lot to say about the MAGA work of art.

One X user noted how excited Musk looks in the painting and wrote, “Elon in the back whooping it up on the electric guitar and Barron with the same mortified look on his face like the inauguration.”

“My granddaughter could do better ‘art’ than this piece of chit … just saying,” added another user, while another implied that the painting made them feel ill. “I need a barf bag.” Another echoed, “Hideous and tacky. A product of the truly brainwashed.”

To sum up the sentiment of most, one said, “Whoa. That is magnificent.”

absolutely beautiful work! but can someone tell me who is this guy (circled)

Trump most likely would love the portrait, as he’s known to adore his likeness depicted on canvas. On New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago he helped auction off a Vanessa Horabuena painting of Jesus. The bidding began at $1 million, and the painting was sold for $2.75 million. Horabuena has executed many kitschy paintings of Trump, even unveiling some in the White House.